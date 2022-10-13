Kim Kardashian Reveals the Sex With Pete Davidson That Was Inspired by Her Grandma MJ

Kim Kardashian set the world ablaze with this confession.
The SKIMS founder got candid on her sex life during the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians, sharing where she and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson did the deed—and it's all thanks to the advice of her grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.
"Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours. And I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,'" Kim told MJ, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in the episode. "And so, we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."
MJ's response? She teased Kim by asking if this fireplace was in the lobby of the hotel. Which, as an important disclaimer, Kim confirmed it was not. The 41-year-old added, "How creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?" But MJ noted of her own advice, "I know, but I was younger once."
And the hot gossip on her flame Pete did not stop there. Kim went on to share more about the Saturday Night Live alum by teasing, "Speaking of Pete, I have to tell you guys something." Immediately, Kris assumed Kim was going to tell them that she and Pete were engaged—but that wasn't the case.
Kim was looking to blast off into a whole other topic entirely.
"No, I'm saying I'm really excited that he's going to space," Kim said of Pete. "Jeff Bezos is sending him to space."
As for how Pete felt about these out-of-this-world plans, Pete conveniently called Kim in that very moment and was able to give Khloe, Kris and MJ some insight on his thoughts about heading off in a rocket on Jeff's Blue Origin.
"My personal life is scarier," he quipped. "I can't wait to get the f--k away from everybody. I think I'm gonna stay up there, babe."
Unfortunately, Pete's space dreams never came true. Back in March, Blue Origin took to Twitter to announce that due to a schedule change, the comedian would no longer be joining them.
And that's not the only thing that has changed since the episode was filmed. Although Kim and Pete developed a sizzling romance after sharing a kiss during Kim's episode of SNL, their relationship went up in smoke after nine months together. In August, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that the pair had called it quits.
To get an inside look at their fiery romance, The Kardashians is streaming now on Hulu.