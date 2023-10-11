How Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Responded to Breakup Rumors Years Before Separation

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are in a new phase of their partnership.

The Girls Trip star recently dropped a bombshell when she revealed that she and her husband of over two decades have been separated for the past seven years.

Though not a legal "divorce on paper," the Girls Trip actress confirmed in an Oct. 11 preview for an upcoming interview with Today's Hoda Kotb that she and the Fresh-Prince alum have been living "completely separate lives."

"Why it fractured... that's a lot of things. By the time we got to 2016," Jada explained of what led to the split, "we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

Over the years, Will and Jada have weathered a lot of speculation about their marriage, with the pair often doubling down on their relationship status. In fact, just one year before they quietly separated, the Oscar winner posted an impassioned rebuttal to speculation he and the Matrix alum were heading for divorce.