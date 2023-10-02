Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Many NSFW Confessions Might Make You Blush

Watch : Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Critique Their Naked Bodies

Twenty-eight years their into marriage, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love is more alive than ever.

Even before they began co-hosting Live earlier this year, the couple has never been shy with delivering TMI about their relationship. In fact, they are so open about their sex life that their kids—Michael Consuelos, 26; Lola Consuelos, 22; and Joaquin Consuelos, 20—have blocked their parents on social media, Kelly claims.

Still, that hasn't stopped Kelly and Mark from sharing intimate details over the years. Most recently, Mark made a cheeky confession about Kelly's body while discussing Naked Attraction—the U.K. dating show where people are eliminated after their fully naked bodies are scrutinized—on the Sept. 26 episode of Live.

When Kelly, who turned 53 on Oct. 2, wondered if they would have been drawn to each other had they met in the Naked Attraction way as opposed to on All My Children set in 1995. For Mark, the answer was bare and simple.