Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Many NSFW Confessions Might Make You Blush

Twenty-eight years their into marriage, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love is more alive than ever.
Even before they began co-hosting Live earlier this year, the couple has never been shy with delivering TMI about their relationship. In fact, they are so open about their sex life that their kids—Michael Consuelos, 26; Lola Consuelos, 22; and Joaquin Consuelos, 20—have blocked their parents on social media, Kelly claims.
Still, that hasn't stopped Kelly and Mark from sharing intimate details over the years. Most recently, Mark made a cheeky confession about Kelly's body while discussing Naked Attraction—the U.K. dating show where people are eliminated after their fully naked bodies are scrutinized—on the Sept. 26 episode of Live.
When Kelly, who turned 53 on Oct. 2, wondered if they would have been drawn to each other had they met in the Naked Attraction way as opposed to on All My Children set in 1995. For Mark, the answer was bare and simple.
"I start here," Mark said while pointing at his wife's face. "That's where I fell in love with you. Right here—those eyes. And then you start glancing at things."
As Kelly scanned her body—noting "feet, ankles, knees revealed, thighs revealed, private parts revealed"—Mark said he was "still in." And when the Let's Talk Off Camera podcast host then continued, pointing at her chest, Mark didn't hesitate.
"For me?" the Riverdale alum replied. "I love all of it." And when Kelly asked "even the parts that aren't really apparent" or "don't jump out at you," Mark made his position very clear and noted, "They were very apparent."
While Mark and Kelly are busy getting a room, we're looking back on their most NSFW confessions over the years. Look away, Michael, Lola and Joaquin!