A Devil Wears Prada Reunion With Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep? Groundbreaking

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep had a mini Devil Wears Prada reunion at the Albie Awards, donning fashionable ensembles that would make their characters from the 2006 film proud.

Watch: Anne Hathaway ADDRESSES Devil Wears Prada Sequel Rumors!

Don't be ridiculous. Everybody wants this reunion.

The Devil Wears Prada costars Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep served up high fashion nostalgia, posing together at the Albie Awards September 28.

Of course, for the event, hosted by George and Amal Clooney at the New York Public Library, Anne and Meryl channeled their characters and brought their outfit A-game. The three-time Oscar winner looked chic in a sparkly black sweater, paired with black slacks and matching glasses and shoes.

As for The Princess Diaries star, who recently opened up about her fashionable new era, she donned a green and silver, '70s-style Versace gown and accessorizing with a silver bag. Anne wore her hair in a classic 70's updo, framing her face and showing off her silver jewels. 

Overall, it was quite a night for the Devil Wears Prada cast at the event, which honors individuals who are defenders of justice, as their costar Emily Blunt was also in attendance alongside her husband John Krasinski.

Secrets About The Devil Wears Prada

Their mini-reunion comes 17 years after the beloved film hit theaters in 2006 and earned Meryl an Oscar nomination. And gird your loins, because just last year Anne—who played aspiring journalist-turned-assistant Andy Sachs in the movie—revealed what she thinks her character would be up to today.

"I think Andy is in Paris and I think that she is writing for a wonderful French women's magazine," the 40-year-old told E! News in 2022. "I think she's a staff writer and she speaks French fluently. And I don't think she's married, but she might have a child or two. I think she's pretty fab."

But as for whether fans will one day see Andy reunite with Meryl's iconic icy fashion editor Miranda Priestley, Anne's not opposed to a sequel. One thing that is for sure is the Les Miserables star has yet to get the call to return.

"I'm so sorry to say that if there's if that is going on, nobody's told me," Anne continued. "But I think that it would have to be a completely different set of people like the way that they've been doing TV series based on hit movies. I could see it possibly going in that direction, but I don't know that any of us would be involved in it."

For further proof the film is never too far from Anne's mind?

That same month, Anne proved the film is never far from her mind, as she stepped out in a very Devil Wears Prada-inspired outfit, wearing pairing her oversized blazer and thigh high boots look with fringe bangs that seemed straight out of the film.

"It was kind of nuts, wasn't it? It was by accident," she told Today last October after the look went viral on social media." I was supposed to wear something else. The shoes didn't fit, this was the other outfit that came."

To see more stars who proved they do have a sense of style on the Albie Awards red carpet, keep scrolling...

Meryl Streep & Anne Hathaway

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

Amal & George Clooney

Scarlett Johansson

Sofía Vergara

Viola Davis

Andra Day

Kate Moss

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White

Michaela Jaé "MJ" Rodriguez

Cindy Crawford

Mary J. Blige

Heidi Klum

Rachel Weisz & Daniel Craig

Jodie Turner-Smith

Luciana Damon & Matt Damon

Julianne Moore

Julianna Margulies & Keith Lieberthal

Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig

