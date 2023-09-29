A Devil Wears Prada Reunion With Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep? Groundbreaking

Watch : Anne Hathaway ADDRESSES Devil Wears Prada Sequel Rumors!

Don't be ridiculous. Everybody wants this reunion.

The Devil Wears Prada costars Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep served up high fashion nostalgia, posing together at the Albie Awards September 28.

Of course, for the event, hosted by George and Amal Clooney at the New York Public Library, Anne and Meryl channeled their characters and brought their outfit A-game. The three-time Oscar winner looked chic in a sparkly black sweater, paired with black slacks and matching glasses and shoes.

As for The Princess Diaries star, who recently opened up about her fashionable new era, she donned a green and silver, '70s-style Versace gown and accessorizing with a silver bag. Anne wore her hair in a classic 70's updo, framing her face and showing off her silver jewels.

Overall, it was quite a night for the Devil Wears Prada cast at the event, which honors individuals who are defenders of justice, as their costar Emily Blunt was also in attendance alongside her husband John Krasinski.