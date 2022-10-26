2022 People's Choice Awards

Anne Hathaway Reveals Where Her Devil Wears Prada Character Is Today

Anne Hathaway revealed what she thinks her Devil Wears Prada character Andy is up to today and her thoughts on sequel to the film, which starred Adrian Grenier, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

Watch: Anne Hathaway REACTS to Her Devil Wears Prada Moment at NYFW

Gird your loins, Anne Hathaway has a shocking Devil Wears Prada revelation.

Sixteen years after the cult film introduced us to Andy Sachs, Runway and Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly, the actress has solid idea where her character is today.

"I think Andy is in Paris and I think that she is writing for a wonderful French women's magazine," Hathaway exclusively told E! News while promoting her upcoming film Armageddon Time. "I think I think she's a staff writer and she speaks French fluently. And I don't think she's married, but she might have a child or two. I think she's pretty fab."

Unfortunately, we likely won't get to see that play out on screen. And while the 39-year-old admitted she hasn't heard about a sequel, she wouldn't be opposed to the idea.

"I'm so sorry to say that if there's if that is going on, nobody's told me," she explained. "But I think that it would have to be a completely different set of people like the way that they've been doing TV series based on hit movies. I could see it possibly going in that direction, but I don't know that any of us would be involved in it."

 

Which would mean no first assistant Emily (Emily Blunt) or villain Nate (Adrien Grenier). Well, villain to most except Hathaway. As she explained on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, she doesn't actually think Andy's boyfriend was so bad. "They were both very young and figuring things out," she said much to the shock of fans. "He did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my 20s and I hopefully grew out of it."

 

And that's what we call groundbreaking.

Armageddon Time premieres in limited theaters on Oct. 28. The film will be available nationwide on Nov. 11th.

