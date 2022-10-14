Anne Hathaway Has Another Devil Wears Prada Fashion Moment

Anne Hathaway's style continues to be unmatched. While stepping out in NYC, the actress wore a swoon-worthy ensemble that featured an oversized blazer, minidress and knee-high boots.

Anne Hathaway's latest head-turning look would totally be featured in Runway magazine.

For one, the actress had another real-life Devil Wears Prada moment after being spotted in a fabulous outfit while attending a press event in New York City. During her Oct. 12 outing, Anne made a style statement in chic workwear attire. 

The Princess Diaries star dressed in a black-and-white oversized blazer by Christopher John Rogers that featured a bold triangular pattern. She paired the eye-catching coat with a collared white Valentino minidress, sheer brown pantyhose from Wolford and coordinating Isabel Marant knee-high boots. All in all, the A-lister's ensemble was giving Andy Sachs vibes.

And that wasn't Anne's only swoon-worthy outfit of the day. While attending the Armageddon Time screening at the New York Film Festival, she dazzled from head-to-toe in a silver beaded Valentino design.

In recent years, the 39-year-old has taken a fun and fierce approach to fashion. Last month she told Vogue why she wasn't holding back with her wardrobe anymore.

Secrets About The Devil Wears Prada

"When I was a younger actress, a lot of the things I did were based in fear, wanting to do something right, and now I don't mind doing things wrong," she told the magazine. "I don't think I'll fall apart, and the stakes don't feel so high."

She added, "So I'm dressing with a lot more gratitude, and a lot more joy."

Keep scrolling to see all of her stylish moments over the years, including her most recent workwear look.

Gotham/GC Images
Working Girl Vibes

In a Christopher John Rogers coat and Valentino dress with a Victoria Beckham bag, Wolford tights and Isabel Marant knee-high boots.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for FLC
Bedazzled Beauty

In Valentino.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Power Suit

In Elie Saab.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Barbiecore Babe

In Valentino.

Gotham/WireImage
Monocrhomatic Moment

In Michael Kors.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com
Lady in Red

In Michael Kors.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Out Of This World

In Ralph Lauren

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Love in Lace

In Jonathan Simkhai.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Simply Sheeth

In Protagonist. 

Mathew Imaging/WireImage
Pop of Pink

In Solace London.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Show Us Your Feathers

In Rodarte.

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEImages
Touch of Tribal

In Valentino.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
White on White

In IRO blazer and Theory trousers.

Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images
Back It Up

In Calvin Klein.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Crystal Clear

In Wes Gordon.

ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images
Dark Details

In Chanel Couture.

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA
Picking Sides

In Rodarte.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Slip & Sleek

In Richard Nicoll.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Webbed Beauty

In Christopher Kane.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Radiant Red

In Calvin Klein.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Metallic Intrigue

In Gucci halter.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Chanel
Little Black Yes

In Chanel.

Melissa Hebeler
Playful in Pink

In J. Mendel.

John Lamparski/WireImage
Blond Bombshell

In Givenchy.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Column Goddess

In Chanel.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Punk Princess

In vintage Valentino Couture.

ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Shine On

In Saint Laurent.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Prada Perfection

in Prada.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Thoroughly Modern Mini

In Gucci.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Classic Glam

In The Row.

View More Photos From Anne Hathaway's Best Looks

