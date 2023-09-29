Gypsy Rose Blanchard Granted Early Release From Prison Amid Sentence for Mom's Murder

Watch : Joey King on "The Act" Success: "It Was Really Remarkable"

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is leaving prison after more than seven years.

The 32-year-old, who was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in 2016 for her role in the death of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, and whose life story was depicted on Hulu's The Act, has been granted parole, a Missouri Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed to E! News Sept. 29.

Gypsy, who was originally set for a 2026 release from prison, will now be freed on Dec. 28 after serving 85 percent of her sentence as required by state law. She will also, per the Missouri Department of Corrections, be given time served for the year she spent in Greene County Jail ahead of pleading guilty to second degree murder.

Gypsy's story captured national attention in 2015 after she and her boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in June 2015 for Dee Dee's murder. Police discovered the 48-year-old's body in the Springfield, Mo., home she shared with her daughter after being alerted from a Facebook post to the duo's joint account reading "That Bitch is dead!"