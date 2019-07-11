Meet Ken, the new fiancé of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who is in prison for her role in the 2015 stabbing death of her mother Clauuddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

The Missouri woman, whose life story of being forced by her mom to use a wheelchair and undergo unnecessary medical tests was depicted in the Hulu miniseries The Act, had a few months ago accepted a proposal from a man she met through her prison's pen pal program. On Thursday, E! News obtained the first photos of Gypsy with Ken, along with her father, Rod Blanchard, and stepmother, Kristy. The pics, which show Ken's first meeting with Gypsy's parents, were taken in the jail several months ago.

"Gypsy's family and her future husband Ken met in person for the first time in March," Fancy Macelli, a family friend and representative for Gypsy told E! News. "Gypsy and Ken are making plans to build a life together once she is released."

"Everyone had fun getting to know each other over a pot of Gypsy's father's famous gumbo," Macelli said, adding, "Kristy is such a supportive, kind and loving mom to Gypsy."