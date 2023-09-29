Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Love Hard During Red Carpet Date Night

Watch : How Nina Dobrev's BF Shaun White Helped Her Prep for New Movie

From the slopes to the red carpet, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White know how to make an entrance.

And the Vampire Diaries alum and the Olympic snowboarder did just that while attending the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albies in New York on Sept. 28.

For the event—hosted by Amal Clooney, George Clooney and President of the Ford Foundation, Darren Walker—the Love Hard actress turned heads in a stunning Atelier Versace look, while Shaun accompanied her in a coordinating black ensemble.

The couple was joined by a number of fellow stars at the awards, including Alicia Keys, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sofía Vergara, Matt Damon and more.

For Nina, 34, and Shaun, 37, the outing comes just a few weeks after they celebrated another special event: the athlete's birthday.

"Here's to staying playful," Nina wrote in a sweet Instagram tribute earlier this month alongside photos of the pair on vacation, "and staying young no matter how old we get."