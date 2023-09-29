Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Love Hard During Red Carpet Date Night

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White joined a star-studded list of attendees at the 2023 Albies, hosted by Amal and George Clooney in New York City on Sept. 28.

By Jess Cohen Sep 29, 2023 12:28 PMTags
Nina DobrevCouplesCelebritiesShaun White
Watch: How Nina Dobrev's BF Shaun White Helped Her Prep for New Movie

From the slopes to the red carpet, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White know how to make an entrance.

And the Vampire Diaries alum and the Olympic snowboarder did just that while attending the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albies in New York on Sept. 28. 

For the event—hosted by Amal Clooney, George Clooney and President of the Ford Foundation, Darren Walker—the Love Hard actress turned heads in a stunning Atelier Versace look, while Shaun accompanied her in a coordinating black ensemble. 

The couple was joined by a number of fellow stars at the awards, including Alicia Keys, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sofía Vergara, Matt Damon and more.

For Nina, 34, and Shaun, 37, the outing comes just a few weeks after they celebrated another special event: the athlete's birthday. 

"Here's to staying playful," Nina wrote in a sweet Instagram tribute earlier this month alongside photos of the pair on vacation, "and staying young no matter how old we get."

photos
Nina Dobrev's Best Roles

The duo has been going strong since first sparking romance rumors in early 2020.

"Nina and Shaun have been spending a lot of time together recently," a source told E! News at the time, adding that he's "a departure from previous guys Nina has been with."

(Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Leave No Blank Spaces in First PDA Photo

2

Kylie Jenner's Naked Dress Is Her Most Glamorous Look Yet

3
Exclusive

Country Icon Recipient Toby Keith Shares Update on Cancer Battle

Since then, they've been seemingly inseparable. From celebrating holidays together to hitting up red carpets and traveling around the world.

In fact, you can keep scrolling to take a look back at their romance over the years.

Instagram
January 2020: Happy New Year...

Dobrev and White hit it off after they partied together with friends, including her Vampire Diaries co-stars Kayla Ewell and Candice Accola King, at the opening of the Bellagio Resort & Casino's new supper club The Mayfair in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.

A year later, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dobrev would share this photo of her and White at the bash, as well as a video of him lifting her up Dirty Dancing-style only to have them both topple into the snow. She wrote, "How we thought 2020 would go...how it actually went."

George Pimentel/Getty Images; John Salangsang/Shutterstock
March 2020: Romantic Bike Ride

Dobrev and White spark romance rumors after they are spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, Calif. A source tells E! News that the two began to "ease into a relationship" after spending New Year's Eve together, adding that things "really accelerated" between the two after the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

"After spending weeks together during quarantine," the source says, "Nina and Shaun have made it clear to their friends that they are a serious couple."

Nina Dobrev / Instagram
May 2020: Snip Snip

The two make their relationship Instagram official when both share a photo of the actress trimming White's red hair. Most hair salons closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Under her post, Dobrev writes, "Adding to resume: hairdresser."

Instagram / Shaun White
November 2020: Happy Thanksgiving

Dobrev and White celebrate Thanksgiving with his family, as seen in photos he posts on Instagram.

Instagram / Shaun White
December 2020: Road Trip!

Judging from their Instagrams, Dobrev and White vacationed together in the Zion National Park area in Utah twice in 2020, in May and in December.

Instagram
December 2020: Happy Holidays

The two spend the holidays together in December.

Nina Dobrev/Instagram
December 2020: "So In Love"

Just before New Year's Eve, another source tells E! News that the two "are genuinely so in love."

"They openly talk about their future together," the insider continued. "They're just super happy, and things are going really well with them."

Instagram
January 2021: Happy Birthday, Nina... Again!

Dobrev celebrates a "redo" of her 31st birthday on her 32rd as White pays tribute to her with photos of the two sporting these looks.

Instagram
October 2021: Check Mate

Alonside pal Adam DeVine, the couple dressed up as character from The Queen's Gambit for Halloween with Shaun going as as the iconic Beth Harmon and Nina channelling U.S. chess champion, Benny Watts.

Instagram
January 2022: Snow Bunnies

Nina hit the slopes with her pro snowboarder love at Copper Mountain in Colorado.

James Veysey/Shutterstock
May 2022: Red Carpet Debut

The couple finally went red carpet official at the Top Gun: Maverick film premiere in London.

Instagram
May 2022: Red Hot Romance

Alongside her tux-clad boyfriend, Nina sizzled in a red Monot gown at the 28th annual amfAR Gala during the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage
May 2022: Hearts Racing

The couple watched the qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco ahead of the big race at Circuit de Monaco. For the occasion, Nina looked ultra chic in a chalk-colored suiting ensemble by Smythe.

Instagram
June 2022: Fun in the Sun

The pair turned up the heat while vacationing in the Maldives.

Instagram
September 2022: Birthday Boy

"I really picked a winner [ and he really picked a booger ]," Dobrev wrote in an Instagram tribute for White's 36th birthday. "Happy belated Birthday you weirdo. My weirdo. @shaunwhite."

TikTok
October 2022: Degrassi Days

What did White really think of Dobrev's cheerleading scene from Degrassi: The Next Generation? The athlete gave his reaction on TikTok and proved once again they're always on each other's squads.

Instagram
December 2022: Family Time

The duo celebrated the holidays with a family trip to Mexico.

Instagram
January 2023: An Out-of-This-World Tribute

"What planet are you from and will you take me with you?!" White wrote on Instagram for Dobrev's 34th birthday. "Thanks for making life incredible! Happy birthday my love."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Leave No Blank Spaces in First PDA Photo

2

Kylie Jenner's Naked Dress Is Her Most Glamorous Look Yet

3
Exclusive

Country Icon Recipient Toby Keith Shares Update on Cancer Battle

4

Toby Keith's Emotional Country Icon Award Speech Ain't Worth Missing

5

Kourtney Kardashian Slams "Narcissist" Kim Over Secret Group Chat