Nina Dobrev Deserves a Gold Medal for Her Birthday Tribute to "Weirdo" Boyfriend Shaun White

You snow it's good when you can get this comfortable.
Nina Dobrev is showing us just how in love she and gold medalist Shaun White truly are. On Sept. 6, Dobrev wished her boyfriend a happy 36th birthday with a photo of the athlete picking his girlfriend's nose. Trolling White, the Vampire Diaries actress captioning the Instagram post, "I really picked a winner [ and he really picked a booger ] Happy belated Birthday you weirdo. My weirdo."
All jokes aside, Dobrev also shared a slew of photos to her Stories calling White her "adventure buddy," an "uncle extraordinaire" and her "goofball."
The Love Hard actress and Olympic snowboarder have been going strong for more than two years now after beginning to date in 2020. During a charity event on Aug. 28, Dobrev's close friend, Kayla Ewell gushed about their unbreakable bond. Ewell told People, "I lived with Nina for years. She and I are so close, and it's so fun to finally see her with someone that brings out the best version of her."
The pair has taken their love on the road since White's retirement in February 2022. White and Dobrev jetted off to Monaco, Dubai and the Maldives this summer and kept followers updated on their travels through Instagram. On June 25, Dobrev posted her and White having fun in the sun with pictures of them getting flirty on the beach, riding bikes and smiling at the camera. Dobrev captioned the post, "Coconut or cocktail? There are two types of people in the world. Which one are you?"
Now this is one team we will gladly root for.