Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Get Naughty on Tropical Vacay

Watch : Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Fun (and flirty) in the sun!

While on an epic vacation in the Maldives, Nina Dobrev to show off took to Instagram to show off her and boyfriend Shaun White's naughty and nice sides.

In a June 25 post with several snaps, The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, displays her killer beach-body in a yellow striped bikini while Olympic snowboarder, 35, rocks navy blue swim trunks. In the first photo, the couple sweetly poses on the sand with the crystal blue ocean behind them as Nina holds a cocktail and Shaun holds a coconut drink. In the second photo, the couple gets cheeky with the actress bending over and the athlete placing his hand on her butt.

"Coconut or cocktail?" Nina captioned her post. "There are two types of people in the world. which one are you?"

The post also included pics of the two snuggled up by the sea and riding around on beach cruiser bikes.

For the last week on social media, the cute couple have been documenting their tropical vacation, which has included snorkeling, boating, sun-bathing, jet-skiiing, beach picnicking and more.