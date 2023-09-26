Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Ultimate Celebrity Crush

Watch : The Truth About Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr.’s Relationship Status

The Marilyn Monroe connections run deep for Kim Kardashian.

The Kardashians star—who finalized her divorce from Kanye West last year—revealed that she currently has "one or two" celebrity crushes, she said during an interview for CR Fashion Book published Sept. 25.

"We've talked about them," Kim told fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, "butttttt you can never tell."

However, she revealed her "ultimate celebrity crush" is John F. Kennedy Jr., the late son of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who died at age 38 in a 1999 plane crash.

It's not the first time Kim has shared her affinity for the Kennedy family and their inner circle. Last year, the SKIMS mogul attended the Met Gala with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, controversially wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe donned in 1962 while singing "Happy Birthday" to President Kennedy. (Marilyn's iconic performance came just two months after her alleged weekend-long affair with the president, according to Jackie's 2023 biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli.)