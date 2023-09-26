Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Ultimate Celebrity Crush

After dating Kanye West and Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian revealed this American icon as her "ultimate celebrity crush."

The Marilyn Monroe connections run deep for Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star—who finalized her divorce from Kanye West last year—revealed that she currently has "one or two" celebrity crushes, she said during an interview for CR Fashion Book published Sept. 25.

"We've talked about them," Kim told fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, "butttttt you can never tell."

However, she revealed her "ultimate celebrity crush" is John F. Kennedy Jr., the late son of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who died at age 38 in a 1999 plane crash. 

It's not the first time Kim has shared her affinity for the Kennedy family and their inner circle. Last year, the SKIMS mogul attended the Met Gala with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, controversially wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe donned in 1962 while singing "Happy Birthday" to President Kennedy. (Marilyn's iconic performance came just two months after her alleged weekend-long affair with the president, according to Jackie's 2023 biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli.)

"The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year," Kim told Vogue of her Met Gala look last year. "I thought to myself, 'What would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What's the most American thing you can think of?' And that's Marilyn Monroe." 

The 42-year-old ended up borrowing the dress from Ripley's Believe it Or Not!, which also gifted her a token from the bombshell star. The museum wrote on Instagram, "Our team surprised her with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn's iconic platinum hair."

Kim expressed her over-the-top gratitude in a video. "I'm literally going to do some crazy voodoo s--t," she said. "This is so cool. This is sleeping with me every night."

But aside from crushing on the historic president's late son, Kim is keeping tight-lipped on her other love interests. As for the reason? She told Hailey Bieber in a June YouTube video that she's playing coy because "I kinda want it to come true" now that she's single.

For more of Kim's steamiest confessions on her love life, keep reading...

What Gets Kim Kardashian "Horny"

"People don't see, like, I cleaned out the playroom today," Kim Kardashian said in an April 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "Like, that kinda stuff gets me—makes me horny, to literally clean out my f--king playroom. I'm insane." She added, "If you have a clean playroom? Oh, my God. Like, you can sleep at night."

She's a Lights Off Girl

"It's so weird," Kim explained in a June 2023 episode. "I can walk out of a photo shoot with 100 people working on set. I can walk out like in a thong. But if it's, like, you're there with me [in bed], I'm like, 'Wait, don't look at me. Turn the lights off!'" 

Sex Inspired by Her Grandma

During an October 2022 episode, Kim recalled to her grandmother, MJ Campbell, how she and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson got frisky in front of a roaring fire.

"Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours. And I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,'" Kim said. "And so, we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."

"How creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?" she remarked, prompting MJ to respond, "I know, but I was younger once."

Her Age Limits

Nearly a year after her breakup from Pete, Kim discussed her ideal age range when it comes to her dating life. "They can't be too old. I don't like the old thing," she said on The Kardashians in June 2023. "But I don't like the really young thing, either."

She Wants to "Sneak Around"

"The one thing I learned from my last situation was the media made me feel like I was in like a very serious relationship so quickly," Kim admitted on the show, months after her breakup with Pete. "I just want to sneak around a little bit. There's nothing wrong with wanting to sneak."

She noted, "I just don't want to date one person. This is my year."

Kim Reveals Her "Man-ifest" List

In a June 2023 episode of The Kardashians, she unveiled the list of what she's looking for in her next partner. 

"No. 1, protect me. No. 2, fight for me. No. 3, good hygiene—I mean that's like a given, I think I should even take that off. No. 4, calm. No. 5, no mom or dad issues," she read. "Six, patience. Seven, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful, good teeth."

She wasn't done, as the list continued, "Spontaneous, fun, my friends and family love him, someone who can be a role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to. No heavy baggage—I have enough. Taller than me. Someone that loves to workout. A motivated person. An independent person that's not clingy and someone with good taste."

Mile High Club? Check!

Kim confirmed she has joined the mile high club and had sex on a plane. "Am I? Yeah," she said in 2016. "But like the private. I don't think like a public plane...It would have to be an international flight. It was an international, night flight when no one's like around."

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Craziest Place She's Ever Had Sex

In 2016, she revealed the craziest place she ever did the deed was a public movie theater.

Angry Sex or Makeup Sex?

"Makeup sex," Kim answered when Hailey Bieber asked in a June 2023 YouTube video. "Isn't that, like, the best? Because you missed each other and you're passionate and you're making up."

What Gives Her "The Ick"?

"So many things," she also shared. "I mean hygiene for sure. If there's any issues like don't talk to me, ever."

Detailing the Night North West Was Conceived

Kim told her daughter North West that she was conceived on the reality star's 32nd birthday on Oct. 21, 2012. 

"Northie, I've known [designer] Olivier [Rousteing] since before you were a baby," she said on The Kardashians in November 2022. "And he gave daddy [Kanye West] this blue dress that daddy wanted for me. It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress."

Kim joked, "So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet."

Kim Once Called Sex With Kanye "Exhausting"

The star told E! News that she and Kanye were wiped out while trying to have baby No. 2. 

"We are trying. We try every single day. You can't try harder than we try," she confessed in 2015. "It's getting exhausting. He always says, 'Trying for baby No. 2 isn't as fun as trying to baby No. 1.'"  

Doctors Orders? Less Sex

"The doctors said he thinks I'm having sex too much," she revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2015. "He said one time is more powerful…so we've tried everything."

Kim and Kanye were getting busy in the bedroom about 15 times a day while trying to have a second child. "Hopefully I will get pregnant doing all the wrong things," she said at the time. "I'm totally changing my tactics."

 

