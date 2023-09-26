Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Ultimate Celebrity Crush

The Marilyn Monroe connections run deep for Kim Kardashian.
The Kardashians star—who finalized her divorce from Kanye West last year—revealed that she currently has "one or two" celebrity crushes, she said during an interview for CR Fashion Book published Sept. 25.
"We've talked about them," Kim told fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, "butttttt you can never tell."
However, she revealed her "ultimate celebrity crush" is John F. Kennedy Jr., the late son of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who died at age 38 in a 1999 plane crash.
It's not the first time Kim has shared her affinity for the Kennedy family and their inner circle. Last year, the SKIMS mogul attended the Met Gala with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, controversially wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe donned in 1962 while singing "Happy Birthday" to President Kennedy. (Marilyn's iconic performance came just two months after her alleged weekend-long affair with the president, according to Jackie's 2023 biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli.)
"The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year," Kim told Vogue of her Met Gala look last year. "I thought to myself, 'What would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What's the most American thing you can think of?' And that's Marilyn Monroe."
The 42-year-old ended up borrowing the dress from Ripley's Believe it Or Not!, which also gifted her a token from the bombshell star. The museum wrote on Instagram, "Our team surprised her with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn's iconic platinum hair."
Kim expressed her over-the-top gratitude in a video. "I'm literally going to do some crazy voodoo s--t," she said. "This is so cool. This is sleeping with me every night."
But aside from crushing on the historic president's late son, Kim is keeping tight-lipped on her other love interests. As for the reason? She told Hailey Bieber in a June YouTube video that she's playing coy because "I kinda want it to come true" now that she's single.
