Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin's Love Story Will Have You Humming a Happy Tune

Watch : Miranda Lambert Posts Steamy Pics for 4th Wedding Anniversary

It all comes out in the wash, indeed.

When Miranda Lambert headed over to Good Morning America's New York studio to promote the latest Pistol Annies album on Nov. 2, 2018, she figured it would be a pretty routine promotional appearance: Show up, sound check, hair and makeup, join bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley on stage, perform, leave.

And all of that did happen. But Lambert also met a cute cop who was on security detail that day, thanks to a little impromptu matchmaking within her inner circle.

"My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone," Lambert told the New York Times a year later of how she and husband Brendan McLoughlin first got together. "They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, 'He's here. And he's pretty.'"

Lambert added, "Now the Pistol Annies have three husbands, two ex-husbands, three children, a stepson and 23 animals. We've done a lot in nine years!"