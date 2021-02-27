How Miranda Lambert Really Got to Know Husband Brendan McLoughlin After Marriage

Watch : Miranda Lambert Heats Up "Hot Pursuit" With New Song

Miranda Lambert and her new husband may have married quickly, but their bond has never been stronger.

This week, the "House That Built Me" singer talked to SiriusXM's The Storme Warren Show about how she and hubby Brendan McLoughlin, who she married in January 2019 after just a few months of dating, were able to learn more about each other thanks to the coronavirus pandemic slowing down the pace of their otherwise busy lives.

"We didn't date very long before we got married," she explained to the host. "And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other. Cause it was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong."

She continued, "I think it did that for a lot of couples, especially a lot of my friends don't really see their significant other because we're different directions all the time. But with everything that happened last year, I think everybody was forced to sort of reconnect with themselves and with people that they really love and that are close to them."