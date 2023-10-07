This Is What It’s Really Like to Do Jennifer Aniston's Hard AF Workout

Watch : Fans Are Loving Jennifer Aniston's Gray Roots!

The one where Jennifer Aniston's fitness routine kicked my ass.

There's a reason the Friends alum has maintained an incredible figure over the years: Her workouts are hard AF.

And I know this first-hand because I tried a variety of the exercises Jennifer does for Pvolve, an online fitness brand she recently partnered with that offers a wide range of low-impact, high-resistance workouts.

But before I dive into the sweaty details of the superstar's routine, it's important to offer insight into her training sessions.

"I leave every workout feeling energized and strong, but not beat up," Jennifer told CR Fashion Book in an interview published Sept. 27. "Whatever your fitness level, it's a workout where you can truly start where you are."

Now, The Morning Show actress isn't lying when she says there's an exercise for everyone, regardless if you're a beginner or longtime devotee. However, when it comes to her preferred exercises—a section titled Jen's Picks on the Pvolve site—they aren't for the faint of heart.