Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert Marries Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are officially ringing in their next chapter.
The Bachelor in Paradise couple tied the knot Sept. 23 after four and a half years together. Caelynn and Dean exchanged vows in front of family and friends at a private mountain retreat in Meredith, Colorado, People reported.
The bride wore a white, strapless, A-line Lihi Hod wedding gown with a sweetheart neckline, while the groom sported a black tailcoat suit, as seen in photos posted by the magazine.
And not only do they have a new relationship status, but they both also have a new last name—with Caelynn previously revealing the pair are changing their surnames to Bell, the maiden name of Dean's mother, who died of breast cancer when he was a teenager.
While the reality stars had already been wearing commitment rings for years, the two officially got engaged in Hawaii last October after finishing what Caelynn, 28, called "the hardest and scariest hike" she'd ever done.
"She asked if we could turn around 55 times," Dean, 32, recalled afterwards on the Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds podcast that he hosts with Caelynn and Jared Haibon, noting he'd also lost the engagement ring before the proposal. "And eventually I just started saying, 'Yeah, let's turn around. If you want to turn around, let's turn around.' But she didn't. I mean, credit to her because she was crying, she was angry, she was cursing at me. But she stuck with it and she eventually finished it. So, yeah, it was a trying experience."
Still, Caelynn noted on Instagram that the hike "led to the best day" of her life. And just a few months later, she returned the favor and popped the question to him that December.
"I had a lot of ideas on how I would do it, but after Dean had me conquer my fear of heights before his proposal, I thought it would be fitting for him to conquer his only fear, horses," she explained on Instagram. "I can't wait for a lifetime of pushing each other out of our comfort zones."
From the start, viewers have been tuning into their adventure together. For Dean, it was fourth time's the charm as he'd appeared on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and then The Bachelor Winter Games before returning to Paradise one more time in 2019 and met Caelynn. While he left the beach early, he ultimately came back to ask Caelynn—who'd previously appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor—to join him.
"I want to try," Dean told her on the show, "and I want to figure this out and I want it to be with you."
Caelynn agreed, and social media users continued to follow their journey—including their travels, van life and road to the altar.
"I just love him so much," she told E! News in March. "I'm just so excited to be marrying someone who's such a good person, who makes me laugh every single day even if I'm upset. I think our life together is gonna be really fun."