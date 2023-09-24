Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert Marries Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Watch : Caelynn Miller-Keyes Teases Upcoming Wedding to Dean Unglert

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are officially ringing in their next chapter.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple tied the knot Sept. 23 after four and a half years together. Caelynn and Dean exchanged vows in front of family and friends at a private mountain retreat in Meredith, Colorado, People reported.

The bride wore a white, strapless, A-line Lihi Hod wedding gown with a sweetheart neckline, while the groom sported a black tailcoat suit, as seen in photos posted by the magazine.

And not only do they have a new relationship status, but they both also have a new last name—with Caelynn previously revealing the pair are changing their surnames to Bell, the maiden name of Dean's mother, who died of breast cancer when he was a teenager.

While the reality stars had already been wearing commitment rings for years, the two officially got engaged in Hawaii last October after finishing what Caelynn, 28, called "the hardest and scariest hike" she'd ever done.