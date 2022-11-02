Why Caelynn Miller-Keyes Was "Very Angry" at Dean Unglert Before His Proposal

Watch : Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are ENGAGED

On the day Dean Unglert got down on one knee, Caelynn Miller-Keyes was in tears—but not for the reason you might think.

As it turns out, the couple—whose romance began on Bachelor in Paradise—was on a grueling hike together before Dean proposed on Hawaii's Kauai Island. "I figured I've tested her so much, there had to have been one final test for her," Dean joked on the Oct. 31 episode of his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast. "And she passed! She passed the test, barely though."

The reality star noted that while he hopes to have Caelynn on the iHeart Radio podcast in the near future to tell her side of the story, from his perspective, the weather was "perfect" for their 22-mile hike. "It's 11 miles in and 11 miles out," he explained, adding that on their second day of the hike, they faced a mile-long trek of a "sheer cliff." While Dean thought it was "fine," Caelynn was "very angry" at him for taking her there.

"She asked if we could turn around 50 times," he said. "And eventually I just started saying, 'Yeah, let's turn around. If you want to turn around, let's turn around.' But she didn't, I mean, credit to her because she was crying, she was angry, she was cursing at me. But she stuck with it and she eventually finished it. So, yeah, it was a trying experience."