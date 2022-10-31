Why Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert Are Both Changing Their Last Names After They Get Married

Watch : Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are ENGAGED

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are taking on a sentimental last name.

Caelynn revealed during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories Oct. 30 that she and Dean are changing their last name once they tie the knot. The Bachelor alum shared, "We'll both be changing our last name to Bell!"

In a follow-up, Caelynn explained what the significance of the name was, noting, "Bell is Dean's mom's maiden name."

The sweet name change news comes just a week after the couple got engaged after more than three years of dating, with Dean popping the question on Kauai Island in Hawaii Oct. 24. Days later, on Oct. 29, he shared an array of photos proposing on the beach to Instagram, writing, "under promise. over deliver. 10.24.22."

Dean and Caelynn met on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, getting off to a rocky start with Dean initially ending their relationship on the beach before ultimately returning to win the 27-year old back.