Shania Twain Shares How Menopause Helped Her Love Her Body

From this moment on, Shania Twain is embracing everything about herself.
The 58-year-old recently shared insight into how going through menopause gave her a new perspective on her appearance.
"Menopause taught me to quickly say, 'You know, it may only get worse," she told the New York Post in an interview published Sept. 13. "'So just love yourself now. Just get over your insecurities—they're standing in your way. And fear is standing in your way.'"
And despite being known for her empowering music, the country legend realized that she wasn't taking her own advice.
"I always sing about being fearless...but I'm not living it the way I'm writing it," Shania pointed out. "And I want to live the way I write. I'm more fierce than I ever was because I really demanded it about myself."
This newfound sense of confidence has even helped the "From This Moment On" musician love the skin she's in.
"I like to feel sexy," she said, "and I like to enjoy my body more now than ever. I used to hate my body."
In fact, Shania explained this new outlook on her body image inspired her to go topless for the "Waking Up Dreaming" single artwork.
"I think I needed to capture where I am right now, because it's a moment that I want to remember," she shared. "So I just had to be brave about it, to own it. This is the way I should be at my age. I'm fine with it. And I'm not afraid of it anymore."
This isn't the first time Shania has opened up about embracing her looks as she gets older.
"It's so essential, more than ever, because as we age our skin starts to melt and all kinds of things happen to us," she told Today Show host Hoda Kotb in January. "I realize that I was shy about wearing a bikini at the beach when I was younger, and I'm thinking, 'That was ridiculous. I gotta stop this nonsense and start wearing a bikini to the beach now, even though I'm not my 20-year-old self.'"
As she put it, "I just gotta get over that stuff."
The "That Don't Impress Me Much" artist's bold attitude has also trickled down to her style. In recent years, she's experimented with a range of bright hairstyles, including a hot pink look and fire-engine red 'do.
"I'm playing more with color right now and I'm enjoying that because I'm going gray," she exclusively told E! News at the CMT Music Awards in April. "As I go gray, I'm like, 'I might as well toy around with different colors.'"
