Shania Twain Shares How Menopause Helped Her Love Her Body

Watch : Shania Twain Talks Playing With Hair Color Since "Going Gray"

From this moment on, Shania Twain is embracing everything about herself.

The 58-year-old recently shared insight into how going through menopause gave her a new perspective on her appearance.

"Menopause taught me to quickly say, 'You know, it may only get worse," she told the New York Post in an interview published Sept. 13. "'So just love yourself now. Just get over your insecurities—they're standing in your way. And fear is standing in your way.'"

And despite being known for her empowering music, the country legend realized that she wasn't taking her own advice.

"I always sing about being fearless...but I'm not living it the way I'm writing it," Shania pointed out. "And I want to live the way I write. I'm more fierce than I ever was because I really demanded it about myself."

This newfound sense of confidence has even helped the "From This Moment On" musician love the skin she's in.

"I like to feel sexy," she said, "and I like to enjoy my body more now than ever. I used to hate my body."