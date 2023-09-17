Untangling Elon Musk's Fiery Dating History—and the 11 Kids it Produced

Watch : Elon Musk Recalls His "Brutal" Romance with Amber Heard

Turns out Elon Musk's months-long romance with Amber Heard cut deep.

Smitten from the moment he saw the 37-year-old actress in 2013's Machete Kills, the SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO, 52, invited her to SpaceX's L.A. headquarters the next year, a new eponymous biography reveals.

But it wasn't until April 2017—following the end of her 15-month marriage to Johnny Depp and his second marriage to his second wife Talulah Riley—that the couple went public with their new romance, South Africa-born Elon joining the Texas native in Australia where she was filming Aquaman.

And while their relationship certainly had its highs (Elon gave fanboys a thrill Sept. 13 when he revealed a photo of Amber in the costume she'd commissioned after he told her she looked like Mercy from the video game Overwatch) it wasn't all fun and games.

"It was brutal," Elon told biographer Walter Isaacson in Elon Musk. Agreed his ex, "Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him."