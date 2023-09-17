Untangling Elon Musk's Fiery Dating History—and the 11 Kids it Produced

Turns out Elon Musk's months-long romance with Amber Heard cut deep.
Smitten from the moment he saw the 37-year-old actress in 2013's Machete Kills, the SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO, 52, invited her to SpaceX's L.A. headquarters the next year, a new eponymous biography reveals.
But it wasn't until April 2017—following the end of her 15-month marriage to Johnny Depp and his second marriage to his second wife Talulah Riley—that the couple went public with their new romance, South Africa-born Elon joining the Texas native in Australia where she was filming Aquaman.
And while their relationship certainly had its highs (Elon gave fanboys a thrill Sept. 13 when he revealed a photo of Amber in the costume she'd commissioned after he told her she looked like Mercy from the video game Overwatch) it wasn't all fun and games.
"It was brutal," Elon told biographer Walter Isaacson in Elon Musk. Agreed his ex, "Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him."
Among their too-hot-to-handle moments: A December 2017 fight in South America that took place in front of Elon's brother Kimbal Musk.
The way Kimbal sees it, he mused to the biographer, his brother "falls in love with these people who are really mean to him. They're beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side and Elon knows that they're toxic."
Elon, however, maintains a much more rose-colored-glasses-tinged view. "I'm just a fool for love," he noted to writer Walter. "I am often a fool, but especially for love."
Ah, romance. Fire up "Why Do Fools Fall in Love" on Spotify and join us for a wild ride through Elon's complex family tree.