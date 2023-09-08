How the Royal Family Is Honoring Queen Elizabeth II On First Anniversary of Her Death

The royal family is paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
On Sept. 8, the first anniversary of Her late Majesty's death, their Royal Highnesses shared a series of social media messages in her honor.
"Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth," Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote in their post alongside several throwback photos, including pictures of her with some of her great-grandchildren—including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—as well as her corgis. "We all miss you. W & C."
King Charles III—who became king immediately following his mother's passing—also reflected on her 70 years on the throne, before expressing his appreciation to supporters of him and wife Queen Camilla.
"In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty's death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us," he noted in a message and audio recording shared to the royal family's Instagram account alongside a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 1968. "I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."
In addition, Princess Eugenie noted her love for her grandmother.
"Thinking of you today," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two. "Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much. Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart."
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8, 2022. She was 96 years old. Her late Majesty died of old age, according to her death certificate released by the National Records of Scotland.
After a State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth II was buried at The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside her husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99.
Since her passing, members of the royal family have continued to carry on her legacy, including through service. And Prince Harry recently reflected on her commitment to serving others.
"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away," the Duke of Sussex, who stepped back as a working member of the royal family in 2020, said at the WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 7, as seen in a video shared by Hello!. "As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight—happy we are together—continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."
