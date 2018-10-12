Yui Mok/PA Wire
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 11:14 AM
Yui Mok/PA Wire
She's back to it again.
Prince George's second cousin, Savannah Phillips, gave the young royal a bit of a laugh on Friday after she pulled another one of her priceless shenanigans at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding.
The 7-year-old relative was photographed seemingly pretending to play an instrument inside of St. George's Chapel. The gesture gave George a giggle and caused him to cover his mouth.
However, this wasn't the only lighthearted moment between the two wedding party members. They also posed for a silly group photo on the chapel's steps. Savannah towered over fellow bridesmaid Princess Charlotte and pointed out towards the crowd.
George was one of two page boys in the wedding party. The 5-year-old royal was joined by 6-year-old Louis de Givenchy. Meanwhile, Savannah was one of six bridesmaids. In addition to Charlotte, the bridesmaids consisted of Savannah's 6-year-old sister, Isla Phillips; Zara Tindall's 4-year-old daughter, Mia Tindall; Eugenie's 5-year-old goddaughter, Maud Windsor; and Ayda Field and Robbie Williams' 6-year-old daughter, Theodora Williams.
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
This wasn't the first time Savannah has got into a bit of mischief with her cousins. As royal admirers will recall, she pushed George down a hill at the Maserati Charity Polo Trophy event in June and covered his mouth at the Trooping of the Colour celebration that same month.
This also wasn't the first time George and Charlotte fulfilled these wedding party roles. They performed the same duties for Prince Harry and Meghan Markles wedding in May and for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding the year before.
To see more of George and Charlotte's cutest moments from the big day, check out the gallery.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?