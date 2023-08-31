Two and a Half Men's Angus T. Jones Spotted on Rare Outing—With His Flip Phone

Watch : "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE

Angus T. Jones is keeping it old school.

In fact, the Two and a Half Men alum appeared to be throwing it back to the days when his hit CBS sit-com was still on air, showing off a flip phone as he stepped out in Los Angeles on Aug. 29.

Looking nearly unrecognizable with a bushy beard, the 29-year-old had the early aughts device in one hand and an oversized water bottle in another while taking stroll around the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. For his day out, Angus kept it casual in a gray hoodie and black shorts paired with high-top sneakers and a knitted beanie.

The sighting comes more than a decade after Angus left Two and a Half Men. During his 10 seasons the widely successful series, which starred, which also starred Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen as the titular characters, Angus became one of the highest-paid child actors on TV by the time of his departure, according to TMZ.