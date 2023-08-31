Two and a Half Men's Angus T. Jones Spotted on Rare Outing—With His Flip Phone

Angus T. Jones is keeping it old school.
In fact, the Two and a Half Men alum appeared to be throwing it back to the days when his hit CBS sit-com was still on air, showing off a flip phone as he stepped out in Los Angeles on Aug. 29.
Looking nearly unrecognizable with a bushy beard, the 29-year-old had the early aughts device in one hand and an oversized water bottle in another while taking stroll around the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. For his day out, Angus kept it casual in a gray hoodie and black shorts paired with high-top sneakers and a knitted beanie.
The sighting comes more than a decade after Angus left Two and a Half Men. During his 10 seasons the widely successful series, which starred, which also starred Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen as the titular characters, Angus became one of the highest-paid child actors on TV by the time of his departure, according to TMZ.
Since stepping away from the spotlight, Angus has enjoyed what he's previously called "normal existence," which included attending the University of Colorado at Boulder.
"I wasn't the center of everyone's attention," he recalled of his college days in a 2016 interview with People, "and that was nice."
And though his exit from Two and a Half Men—which ultimately ran for 12 seasons—did stir up some drama at the time, with Angus infamously bashing the series as "filth" in a video for Alabama-based church Forerunner Chronicles, he said his mindset is not so "doomsday" anymore.
"I'm having fun and enjoying where I'm at," he told the outlet. "I no longer feel like every step I take is on a land mine."
