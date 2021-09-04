Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting: See Him and Other Child Stars, Then and Now

Angus T. Jones

The actor rose to fame playing Charlie Sheen's character's nephew on the '00s sitcom Two and a Half Men. In 2012, a video of Jones trashing the comedy, calling it "filth," surfaced online. The footage was from a 15-minute religious testimonial for Forerunner Chronicles, an Alabama-based Seventh-day Adventist ministry.

"If you watch Two and a Half Men," the actor says in the video, "please stop watching Two and a Half Men."

Jones later released a statement saying, "I apologize if my remarks reflect me showing indifference to and disrespect of my colleagues and a lack of appreciation of the extraordinary opportunity of which I have been blessed. I never intended that."

The actor soon left the series, but returned for the series finale in 2015.

In 2014, Jones, who earned a reported $350,000 per episode during his final season as a full-time cast member of Two and a Half Men, told Houston TV station KHOU that the show "was making light of topics in our world that are really problems for a lot of people, and I was a paid hypocrite because I wasn't okay with it, but I was still doing it."

Jones's last onscreen role came in 2016, on Louis C.K.'s comedy miniseries Horace & Pete.

Jones went on to attend the University of Colorado at Boulder, living what he called a "normal existence," he told People in 2016. "I got pretty doomsday with my thinking for a long time, but now I'm having fun and enjoying where I'm at," he added. "I no longer feel like every step I take is on a land mine."

Also in 2016, Jones helped launch the multimedia and events production company Tonight with Sean "Diddy" Combs' son Justin. That year, Jones reflected on his acting experience in an interview with Billboard.

"The team that I got to work with on Two and a Half Men were the best," he said. "As I've gotten older and started to look back and hear about some of my friends that are doing the acting thing and different things that are going on here and there, I am now fully understanding what people meant when they told me that Two and a Half Men was one of the best jobs ever if not the best job ever."