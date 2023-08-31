Shay Mitchell Shares Stress-Free Back to School Tips and Must-Haves for Parents

We interviewed Shay Mitchell because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Shay is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're a student, parent, or teacher, starting a new school year involves some preparation– and shopping, of course. Shay Mitchell and her daughter Atlas turned these tasks into an enjoyable experience, shopping for school must-haves from Amazon. Shay shared, "We did the whole thing together and my mom was super jealous because that wasn't her life back in the day. My mom was like 'Oh, where are you going?' and I was like 'No, we're not leaving the house.'"

Shay relies on Amazon because she can get everything she and Atlas need in one place instead of running errands at many different stores. Getting ready for school has been a learning experience for the family and a reminder not to sweat the small stuff. She explained, "Even if you are not super organized or you forgot something, you can just wait a day or two and it will come in the mail and you're good. Truthfully, I think the key is just not stressing over the little things and making it fun. If you forget something, you're teaching your kids that mistakes are okay. You have to be gentle on yourself as a parent as well."

In an exclusive E! interview, Shay shares her family's morning routine, tips to help parents relax, and some Amazon must-haves.