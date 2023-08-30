Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Alix Earle, Kyle Richards, Paige DeSorbo, and More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Kyle Richards, Olivia Culpo, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Paige DeSorbo, Sofia Richie, Lala Kent, Kylie Jenner, Scheana Shay, Tayshia Adams, Chloe Fineman, Kendall Jenner, Madison LeCroy, Kristen Kish, and Charity Lawson,
We decided to take a look back at this past month's content to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! shoppers bought the most. Get your shop on.
Mini Bratz x Kylie Jenner Series 1 Collectible Figures
Kylie Jenner teamed up with Bratz for its first-ever celebrity doll collection. Each set comes in blind packaging, so shoppers won't know which Kylie mini they're going to get until they unbox, which makes the collection so much more fun for fans. This Kylie mini comes with a doll version of her beloved dog Norman too.
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Paige DeSorbo shared, "This is the Essence mascara. I think they really are the best. I started using them in 2020. These are definitely my favorite. They've been a top fave for a while. I'm a drugstore girl when it comes to mascara. I feel like they work the best."
Paige's pick has 236,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tinyhi Women’s Swing Loose T-Shirt Dress
Kandi Burruss said, "I don't know about you, but I always love a good t-shirt dress. It always makes the body look good. It's lightweight and it's comfortable. It's good for summer. It always looks good on the body. My husband calls it 'effortless fresh.'"
Kandi's pick has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 40 colors.
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool- Eyebrow Razor & Face Shaver for Women (Set of 12)
Alix Earle recommended this affordable dermaplaning set. Use this multipurpose tool to remove unwanted facial hair, exfoliate skin, and shape eyebrows. Amazon has three colors to choose from. These dermaplaning sets have 7,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
Olivia Culpo described the e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm as a "great cleansing balm." She added, "I like a cleansing balm because they really help with taking off mascara." Of course, I had to try it for myself. Now, I'm converted. This cleanser removes my makeup completely and quickly without irritating my skin. Not only that, but my skin actually feels much softer when I use it.
If you've been struggling to remove long-lasting makeup, Olivia's recommendation is a great pick with 3,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches for Nose Pores
Paige DeSorbo shared, "If you have not tried these, do yourself a favor and put it in your cart right now. Even if you think you don't need it, try it. This is for the nose. If you have blackhead or any pimples a little bit under the skin, it totally sucks them out. I feel like the nose one is the one I was the most amazed by. I even put this on my boyfriend the other night and he was obsessed with this. They're so easy to sleep in. You don't even feel it."
Paige's pick has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Kyle Richards said, "This smells amazing. I learned about this from Sophia and Portia. This cream is great and I love this size for travel too. This is a great cream. It's delicious-smelling and it's very hydrating."
This cream has 31,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It was also recommended by Olivia Culpo, Ludacris, Lala Kent, and Bethenny Frankel.
Automet Womens Jumpsuits
"This black romper/jumpsuit is so cute and so easy. There's no passing in here just so you know. You can fit a bra under there," Lala Kent shared.
"Doesn't SKIMS have something similar to this? The quality is very nice. This material is very thick. I think this is absolutely adorable," Porsha Williams said.
These come in 12 colors.
Maybelline New York Volum' Express Colossal Waterproof Mascara
Madison LeCroy remarked, "This is a Maybelline mascara. I think is just something good to use. It's hard to invest in a $40 mascara when let's be honest, it's drying out in a matter of time."
Madison's recommendation has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick- Non-Greasy Styling Wax for Fly Aways, Edges, and Frizzy Hair
Paige DeSorbo said, "When I do my slicked back buns, this is the only hair stick that I will use. It's like a legitimate adult glue stick. It's the easiest one to use. It's a hair wax stick. You're going to have the best slicked back bun. It's gonna look so good. I absolutely swear by these."
Alix Earlie recommended this hair wax to E! shoppers too.
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy). This hair care essential has 16,00+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You've seen it all over TikTok, so what are you waiting for? Just get your shop on.
Bronax Pillow Slippers
"My mom is obsessed with these slippers. She has them in black, tan, and cream. She doesn't have them in white, but I'm going to order them for her. She lives in them. She says they're really good for her back because she walks around a lot. They're so comfortable. I'm a size 8 and I sized down a size because these were a little big. They come in 16 different colors. Don't tell my mom that," Porsha Williams said.
These slides have 27,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in 16 colors.
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil With Biotin & Essential Oils
Paige DeSorbo said, "Obviously, I love all the TikTok trends. Any TikTok trend, I'm probably going to try. I kept seeing it on TikTok, so I bought it. I use it once every two weeks. I do feel like my hair is the best it's been in a while."
This oil has 40,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oréal Paris Original Telescopic Mascara
Kendall Jenner recommended the L'Oréal Paris Original Telescopic Mascara , the brand's most beloved mascara. Lengthen and separate your lashes with the unique flexible Precision Brush, which lengthens lashes up to 60%, according to the brand. There's even a comb on the side of the brush that is perfect separate your lashes for a clump-free look.
Kendall's pick has 33,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Artfish Square Neck Double Layer Crop Top
Scheana Shay told Amazon shoppers, "Let's start with a Scheana go-to, a crop top. Crop tops are good, if you are me, for any time of year. I will literally wear a crop top in New York in the winter paired with a big parka or a coat. [It is] also perfect for summer. Crop tops like these come in many colors and you can pair with jeans. You can pair it with a skirt. You can do some shorts. You can pair it with anything. It's just a little staple that I have in my wardrobe."
Scheana's pick comes in 22 colors and it has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bagail Packing Cubes (8 Pieces)
The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson said, "Traveling so often and living out a suitcase becomes the normal as the Bachelorette. Packing cubes makes organizing clothes and potentially fitting more in your suitcase a game changer." Alix Earle recommended these too.
These premium packing cubes come in 13 colors. They're practical, cute, and affordable with 18,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
Tayshia Adams included this on her list of Amazon picks. I use this spray all year, but it really comes through in the clutch in the summer because it's heat activated. In my experience, the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray waterproofs hair, gives shine, blocks humidity, and decreases frizz. However, you need to make sure you use it correctly. Yes, you can spray it in hair and let it air dry, but activating it with the heat from your hair dryer is key. Here's my routine:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
This product has 43,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Shuiangran Stylish and Simple Crossbody Bag
"What would a cute outfit be without a cute bag to pair it with? This one comes in other colors. White has been a go-to staple of mine. It can pretty much match every outfit. You can never go wrong with a white handbag. So cute. Honestly, I do not spend money on designer bags. All of my bags, I pretty much get on Amazon because they have so many cute ones," Scheana Shay said.
This handbag comes in 4 colors.
Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint
Sofia Richie said, "I don't want anything over the summer in this California heat that is going to be too heavy. I just want something that's a two-for-one, a little tint [and] a little hydration. Honestly, I just feel like I have a really nice dewy glow."
Sofia uses this skin tint in the shade 9. There are 18 shades to choose from.
Benefit Cosmetics Tickle Golden Pink Powder Highlighter
Get a radiant glow with the Benefit Cosmetics Tickle Golden Pink Powder Highlighter, which was recommended by Alix Earle. The powder is superfine and easy to build. It even looks great on bare skin.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recommended this highlighter too.
L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara
Kyle Richards shared, "I've been using this for many years. Any time I'm doing any photoshoot or working with a makeup artist, I tell them 'don't even think about using your mascara.' Anyone who knows me knows I only use this mascara."
"It really is a miracle. What I love about this stuff is that I can add to it. It's buildable. It doesn't get clumpy or anything ever. People ask me if I have on lashes."
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen, SPF 46
Kyle Richards said, "I've talked about this sunscreen before, the EltaMD Tinted Sunscreen. It is the best best best. Everyone I know uses this. If you go to any dermatologist or doctor in Beverly Hills, this is always on their shelves. It's so light and your makeup goes right on top of it. If you don't want to wear makeup, it is tinted slightly and it gives a nice little bit of coverage. Every day, you should have this on your face."
This sunscreen has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It was also recommended by Julianne Hough, Witney Carson, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Rachael Kirkconnell, and Danielle Olivera.
Muslish 21 Pack Leak Proof Travel Bottles for Toiletries, TSA Compliant
"I would never ever ever use shampoo and conditioner from a hotel. I just can't. It always makes my hair feel like a Brillo pad. I have to take my stuff. I just put them in these little cases here. I have enough room for my shampoo, conditioner, cleanser, body lotion, and face cream. This has lots of little things to put your creams in. You can fit a lot of stuff in this bag. It even has a little funnel," Kyle Richards said.
This set has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Instant Hair Volumizing Clips for Women
"I've been seeing these everywhere. This is an instant volumizing clip," Madison LeCroy shared.
Esarora Ice Roller for Face & Eye, Puffiness, Migraine, Pain Relief and Minor Injury
"You know how some people like to put ice in a cup and roll it on themselves, this is better. It helps relieve pain and with skin tightening, circulation, and all that good stuff. It keeps you cool and it's not gonna melt on you. It just allows you to stay cool," Kandi Burruss said.
These rollers come in 12 colors and they have 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Want to do more celebrity-inspired shopping? Chlöe and Halle Bailey shared their fashion picks for a viral moment.