The 34 Most Popular Amazon Items E! Readers Bought This Month

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Time flies when you're shopping a lot, right? Well, that's not actually an established catchphrase, but it really should be. It's just so exhilarating to do your research, add your item to your Amazon cart, anticipate its arrival, and confirm that you have a new must-have once you try it. If you're reading this, you understand what I'm saying because E! readers really got their shop on this month. From beauty products to home decor to fashion, and everything in between, you shopped til you dropped (staying within your budget, of course).
Let's check out the most popular Amazon products that E! shoppers couldn't get enough of this month.
The Most Popular Amazon Products Among E! Shoppers
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Paige DeSorbo shared, "This is the Essence mascara. I think they really are the best. I started using them in 2020. These are definitely my favorite. They've been a top fave for a while. I'm a drugstore girl when it comes to mascara. I feel like they work the best."
Paige's pick has 236,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mini Bratz x Kylie Jenner Series 1 Collectible Figures
Kylie Jenner teamed up with Bratz for its first-ever celebrity doll collection. Each set comes in blind packaging, so shoppers won't know which Kylie mini they're going to get until they unbox, which makes the collection so much more fun for fans. This Kylie mini comes with a doll version of her beloved dog Norman too.
PUPIBOO Washable Pee Pad (4 Pack)
The PUPIBOO Washable Pee Pads look like area rugs. Get one of these in your favorite pattern to protect your floors, furniture, and car from accidents and add a decorative touch to any space. These pee pads are machine washable and they have a waterproof TPU coating that makes them durable for many uses while protecting your floors. They come in packs of four and there are design options that cater to every interior design preference. You can also use them for furniture, cars, and crates.
Joopin Polarized Sunglasses for Women Vintage Big Frame
Big sunglasses are just the epitome of glamour, but you don't need designer sunglasses to get that same sophisticated look. These are just $14 and they're available in a few different colors. These have 12,100+ five-star reviews, with one shopper writing, "They look expensive! These are perfect!" Another said, "This is the favorite purchase I made for myself this year! I paid around $15, and they have a far more expensive look. They're also comfortable. I love having polarized lens too!"
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car
This gel is a quick way to remove dirt and dust from your car, keyboard, drawers, remote control, and other tough-to-clean spaces. It has 41,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray & Detangler, Grow Long Biotin - Anti-Frizz Deep Conditioner For Split Ends & Breakage
This leave-in conditioner is great to reduce split ends, detangle, and hydrate hair. This popular product has 33,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Its the best product I've found for my damaged hair. I have tried everything and nothing really worked till I found this holy grail for my damaged hair. I usually never write a review but this product deserves it!"
Another said, "MIRACLE IN A BOTTLE. This spray is hands down the best detangler i've ever bought in my life. literally takes seconds to brush through a rats nest. smells AMAZING too and im super picky. BUY IT!"
L'Oréal Paris Original Telescopic Mascara
Kendall Jenner recommended the L'Oréal Paris Original Telescopic Mascara , the brand's most beloved mascara. Lengthen and separate your lashes with the unique flexible Precision Brush, which lengthens lashes up to 60%, according to the brand. There's even a comb on the side of the brush that is perfect separate your lashes for a clump-free look.
Kendall's pick has 33,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool- Eyebrow Razor & Face Shaver for Women (Set of 12)
Alix Earle recommended this affordable dermaplaning set. Use this multipurpose tool to remove unwanted facial hair, exfoliate skin, and shape eyebrows. Amazon has three colors to choose from. These dermaplaning sets have 7,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches for Nose Pores
Paige DeSorbo shared, "If you have not tried these, do yourself a favor and put it in your cart right now. Even if you think you don't need it, try it. This is for the nose. If you have blackhead or any pimples a little bit under the skin, it totally sucks them out. I feel like the nose one is the one I was the most amazed by. I even put this on my boyfriend the other night and he was obsessed with this. They're so easy to sleep in. You don't even feel it."
Paige's pick has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick- Non-Greasy Styling Wax for Fly Aways, Edges, and Frizzy Hair
Alix Earlie recommended this hair wax to E! shoppers. If you want a sleek ponytail, bun, or a half-up-half-down look, finish your style with some hair wax.
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy). This hair care essential has 16,00+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You've seen it all over TikTok, so what are you waiting for? Just get your shop on.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Kyle Richards said, "This smells amazing. I learned about this from Sophia and Portia. This cream is great and I love this size for travel too. This is a great cream. It's delicious-smelling and it's very hydrating."
This cream has 31,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It was also recommended by Olivia Culpo, Ludacris, Lala Kent, and Bethenny Frankel.
Pearl Hair Clips- 18 Pieces
18 pearl hair clips for $9 is a tough deal to pass up. These beautiful clips are great for a special event or you can just add a little fun pairing these with a casual look. This set has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bagail Packing Cubes (8 Pieces)
The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson said, "Traveling so often and living out a suitcase becomes the normal as the Bachelorette. Packing cubes makes organizing clothes and potentially fitting more in your suitcase a game changer." Alix Earle recommended these too.
These premium packing cubes come in 13 colors. They're practical, cute, and affordable with 18,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
Tayshia Adams included this on her list of Amazon picks. I use this spray all year, but it really comes through in the clutch in the summer because it's heat activated. In my experience, the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray waterproofs hair, gives shine, blocks humidity, and decreases frizz. However, you need to make sure you use it correctly. Yes, you can spray it in hair and let it air dry, but activating it with the heat from your hair dryer is key. Here's my routine:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
This product has 43,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
Olivia Culpo described the e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm as a "great cleansing balm." She added, "I like a cleansing balm because they really help with taking off mascara." Of course, I had to try it for myself. Now, I'm converted. This cleanser removes my makeup completely and quickly without irritating my skin. Not only that, but my skin actually feels much softer when I use it.
If you've been struggling to remove long-lasting makeup, Olivia's recommendation is a great pick with 3,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Valitic Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap Bars With Vitamin C, Retinol, Collagen, Turmeric
Shoppers have praised this cleansing bar for decreasing the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, acne scars, age spots, sun spots, redness, and hyperpigmentation.
It has 4,300+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Buy it!! This works so well for dark areas! I don't use it on my face, but I use it on my underarms and between my thighs. Holy s*** it works wonders!!!"
L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara
Kyle Richards shared, "I've been using this for many years. Any time I'm doing any photoshoot or working with a makeup artist, I tell them 'don't even think about using your mascara.' Anyone who knows me knows I only use this mascara."
"It really is a miracle. What I love about this stuff is that I can add to it. It's buildable. It doesn't get clumpy or anything ever. People ask me if I have on lashes."
John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème, Anti-Frizz Styling Cream, Helps to Calm and Smooth Frizz-Prone Hair
The John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème has been one of my favorite products since middle school. A little bit goes a long way. It tames flyaways, frizz, and it's great to seal in the ends of your hair.
This product has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I have tried several other products for my hair, I like this one the best. It takes the frizzies away." Another advised, "If you have frizzy hair you need this. I have tried different products for my frizzy hair, some make your hard feel hard others make it look oily. This one leaves my hair feeling nice & takes away the frizzies. And it smells good!"
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen, SPF 46
Kyle Richards said, "I've talked about this sunscreen before, the EltaMD Tinted Sunscreen. It is the best best best. Everyone I know uses this. If you go to any dermatologist or doctor in Beverly Hills, this is always on their shelves. It's so light and your makeup goes right on top of it. If you don't want to wear makeup, it is tinted slightly and it gives a nice little bit of coverage. Every day, you should have this on your face."
This sunscreen has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It was also recommended by Julianne Hough, Witney Carson, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Rachael Kirkconnell, and Danielle Olivera.
Hilife Travel Steamer for Clothes, Hand Steam Iron for Clothes Steamer, 240ml Big Capacity, Wrinkles Remover, Portable Garment Steamer for Home, Office and Travel
You can have on your favorite outfit in the world, but it just doesn't look the same with wrinkles, fold marks, and uneven creases. You can make your ensemble look as smooth and polished as possible with a high-quality steamer. The Hilife Steamer is extremely easy to use with just one push of a button. It has a nine-foot power cord and it's lightweight enough to pack in a suitcase or bring in your work bag. Plus, it doesn't take up a ton of storage space at home. It can provide continuous steam for up to 15 minutes, which is more than enough time to get the wrinkles out of multiple garments. This product has 66,500+ 5-star reviews and it's a total game-changer for your clothes, linens, curtains, and more.
Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner for Dry or Damaged Hair
I've been using this deep conditioner treatment once every other week for a few months. It detangles my hair and makes it incredibly soft and shiny. The Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner has 38,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Muslish 21 Pack Leak Proof Travel Bottles for Toiletries, TSA Compliant
"I would never ever ever use shampoo and conditioner from a hotel. I just can't. It always makes my hair feel like a Brillo pad. I have to take my stuff. I just put them in these little cases here. I have enough room for my shampoo, conditioner, cleanser, body lotion, and face cream. This has lots of little things to put your creams in. You can fit a lot of stuff in this bag. It even has a little funnel," Kyle Richards said.
This set has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. Stain & Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor
Rocco & Roxie's Stain & Odor Eliminator is "certified gentle and safe" to use on all carpets, and is also safe to use around children and pets. In addition to carpets, this will also clean hard floors, furniture, clothing, litter boxes, kennels, carriers and pretty much "anywhere stains happen." The brand offers promises 100% satisfaction, so if you aren't happy with the results, the brand will give you a full refund. It's affordable, highly rated by Amazon reviewers, and their refund policy is really good. It's definitely worth a try!
This spray has 75,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4 Pack
These headrest hooks will keep the contents of your bag from spilling out everywhere. It's also great for kids to hang their backpacks, so there's enough space for everyone to fit comfortably in the car. You can choose between four colors. These hooks have 37,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Completely Bare Bikini Bump Blaster Ingrown Hair & Bikini Bump Eliminator
In 2016, I found the Completely Bare Bikini Bump Blaster Ingrown Hair & Bikini Bump Eliminator, which have 3,100+ five-star Amazon reviews. They get rid of ingrown hairs and razor bumps and when I use them consistently they also prevent them from reappearing. These are great for the bikini area, legs, and underarms in my experience. I've been loyally using these pads for years and I'm not a gatekeeper. Check these out. You won't regret it.
Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies- 5 Pack
If you're looking for dent-free, crease-free scrunchies that you can rely on, I recommend this Kitsch satin set. I've been using these scrunchies since 2019 and they've never let me down. I'm not the only one who adores these. They have 18,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil With Biotin & Essential Oils
Paige DeSorbo said, "Obviously, I love all the TikTok trends. Any TikTok trend, I'm probably going to try. I kept seeing it on TikTok, so I bought it. I use it once every two weeks. I do feel like my hair is the best it's been in a while."
This oil has 40,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bestland Hair Finishing Stick
This hair finishing stick is a must-have to get a sleek look, tame baby hairs, and address frizz. It takes your bun or ponytail to the next level. It's so simple and easy to use. It has 16,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This actually smooths the baby hairs on my head down and keeps them down. This is second one I have bought, absolutely worth it."
Another shopper insisted, "RUN DON'T WALK TO BUY THIS HAIR STICK!! I have the frizziest hair known to man and when I used this stick, I kept the frizz and the fly-always down and made my hair so smooth!! Love this product!"
Conair Ceramic 1 1/2-inch Hot Rollers
Hot rollers are a great way to save time and they're gentle on your hair compared to most curling irons, in my experience. The Conair Ceramic 1 1/2-inch Hot Rollers only take 85 seconds to heat up. After you put them in, you can take them out after just ten minutes or leave them in for 20 minutes if you want a more voluminous look. These are so easy to use and you can do other things while they're in your hair. Enjoy your breakfast, pack your lunch, get dressed, or put on your makeup while your hair sets. It doesn't get more simple than that.
The bundle is an Amazon favorite with 5,100+ five-star reviews.
Active Washing Machine And Dishwasher Cleaning Tablets Bundle- 12 Month Supply
If cleaning your dishwasher reminds you to clean your washing machine, get this two-pack. This is a 12-month supply with pods to clean your dishwasher and washing machine. The pods get rid of odor, limescale, and build-up. Just put one of these pods in an empty machine and run your normal cycle. It's super simple and makes a big difference.
This two-pack has 57,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Shockingly good! They are inexpensive, so how good could they really work? EXTREMELY WELL! So well I almost wish I could go back into denial about how filthy the washer is that was supposed to be making my clothes clean!"
