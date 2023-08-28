Amy Robach Returns to Instagram Nearly a Year After Her and T.J. Holmes' GMA3 Scandal

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Leaving GMA3 Amid Romance Scandal

Amy Robach hit the ground running in her return to Instagram—literally.

The former GMA3 anchor made her first post on the social media platform nearly a year after her behind-the-scenes romance with co-host T.J. Holmes made headlines, sparking an internal investigation that ultimately led the pair to leave their post at the Good Morning America spinoff. On Aug. 28, Robach—who deactivated her Instagram account amid the relationship scandal—posted a black-and-white photo depicting two pairs of feet clad in matching Nike running shoes.

She captioned the image alongside emojis of a man and woman jogging, "#nycmarathon2023."

The 50-year-old did not share the identities of the people wearing the sneakers, though her post seemingly gave a nod to her and Holmes' shared love of running.

In March, Robach and the 46-year-old ran the NYC Half Marathon together, before participating in another race hosted by New York Road Runners in May. During both runs, the duo rocked Nike sneakers.