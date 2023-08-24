Billy Ray Cyrus and Fiancée Firerose Make Red Carpet Debut at 2023 ACM Honors

Nine months after Billy Ray Cyrus confirmed his engagement to singer Firerose, the couple stepped out for a country date night at the 2023 ACM Honors in Nashville on Aug. 23.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's romance is burning bright.

Case in point: The "Achy Breaky Heart" musician made his red carpet debut with his fiancée at the 2023 ACM Honors in Nashville Aug. 23.

And the couple—who met on the set of Hannah Montana more than a decade ago—certainly understood the assignment and dusted off their cowboy hats. Firerose donned a black stetson, while Billy Ray rocked a straw hat embroidered with the BC Lions logo—a unique accessory he previously wore on the final season of the Disney hit.

Billy Ray kept the rest of his outfit country casual as well, sporting a gray denim jacket over a black top and pants. He completed his look with leather cowboy boots.

As for his bride-to-be? The Australian singer opted to go glam with her ensemble, pairing a colorful sequined jacket with ripped jeans and fringed glitter boots.

During the show, Billy Ray, 61, and Firerose, 34, joined Travis Denning onstage for a special rendition of his song "Strawberry Wine and a Cheap Six Pack." The duo were also spotted hanging out with Travis backstage, as well as snapping pictures with radio host Storme Warren.

Their musical date night comes days after Billy Ray's ex-wife Tish Cyrus tied the knot with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in a small, poolside ceremony in Malibu, Calif. The intimate wedding was attended by Tish's kids Brandi Cyrus, 36, Trace Cyrus, 34, and Miley Cyrus, 30.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Brandi and Miley served as bridesmaids, while their brother was one of the groomsmen. Tish's two youngest children Braison Cyrus, 29, and Noah Cyrus, 23, did not attend the nuptials.

A source previously told E! News that Miley had formed a closer bond with her mom since Tish ended her nearly 30-year marriage with Billy Ray in 2022. "The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year," the insider said of the pop star. "She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship."

The source added that Miley "doesn't have a relationship" with Firerose. "She, of course, hopes he is happy," the insider shared. "But Miley has been closer to her mom Tish throughout the divorce."

To see more celebs at the 2023 ACM Honors, keep reading.

