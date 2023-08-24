Billy Ray Cyrus and Fiancée Firerose Make Red Carpet Debut at 2023 ACM Honors

Watch : Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms Engagement to Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's romance is burning bright.

Case in point: The "Achy Breaky Heart" musician made his red carpet debut with his fiancée at the 2023 ACM Honors in Nashville Aug. 23.

And the couple—who met on the set of Hannah Montana more than a decade ago—certainly understood the assignment and dusted off their cowboy hats. Firerose donned a black stetson, while Billy Ray rocked a straw hat embroidered with the BC Lions logo—a unique accessory he previously wore on the final season of the Disney hit.

Billy Ray kept the rest of his outfit country casual as well, sporting a gray denim jacket over a black top and pants. He completed his look with leather cowboy boots.

As for his bride-to-be? The Australian singer opted to go glam with her ensemble, pairing a colorful sequined jacket with ripped jeans and fringed glitter boots.

During the show, Billy Ray, 61, and Firerose, 34, joined Travis Denning onstage for a special rendition of his song "Strawberry Wine and a Cheap Six Pack." The duo were also spotted hanging out with Travis backstage, as well as snapping pictures with radio host Storme Warren.