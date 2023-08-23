Halle Berry and Ex Olivier Martinez Officially Finalize Divorce After Nearly 8-Year Legal Battle

Cat's out of the bag on Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez finalizing their divorce.
Though the former couple first filed for divorce back in October 2015, after three years of marriage, the proceedings had been held up over the years over the custody of their now 9-year-old son Maceo. But according to documents obtained by E! News on August 23, the duo have finally come to an agreement.
Berry and Martinez will share joint legal custody of Maceo, as well as physical custody.
The agreement also indicates that the Catwoman actress will pay for Maceo's tuition, school uniforms and school supplies as long as he is in private school, $8,000 to Martinez per month as child support as well as "4.3 percent of any income she receives above $2,000,000." Berry will also be responsible for the cost of Maceo's extracurricular activities, including soccer, which is specifically named in the documents.
E! News has reached out to each party for comment, and though Berry's reps have not replied yet, Martinez's legal team provided the following statement: "The public documents filed in the matter should speak for themselves. The parties wanted more clarity in regards to Maceo's schedule and each of their respective time with their son. The Judgment was reached in mediation with the parties and their counsel."
After meeting on the set of Dark Tide in 2010, Halle and Olivier married three years later when Halle—who also shares 15-year-old daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry—was pregnant with Maceo.
The exes spoke of their decision to divorce in a statement shared with E! News in October 2015.
"It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce," they shared. "We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children's privacy as we go through this difficult period."
In the years following the couple's split, Halle has found happiness in a new relationship. She and musician Van Hunt debuted their romance in September 2020.
And after making their first red carpet appearance together the following year, Halle sang her new partner's praises.
"I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer," the 57-year-old told Women's Health in September 2021. "I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist. I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."
And in the years since, the couple has shared many aspects of their relationship on social media, with Van most recently giving Halle a birthday shoutout.
"This is the woman i love," he captioned his August 14 post, which featured the actress in various face masks and face paint. "Behind the mask she makes me laugh til i hurt. i see her behind the mask. i always have. happy bday, my love."