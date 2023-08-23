Halle Berry and Ex Olivier Martinez Officially Finalize Divorce After Nearly 8-Year Legal Battle

Watch : Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Finalize Divorce

Cat's out of the bag on Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez finalizing their divorce.

Though the former couple first filed for divorce back in October 2015, after three years of marriage, the proceedings had been held up over the years over the custody of their now 9-year-old son Maceo. But according to documents obtained by E! News on August 23, the duo have finally come to an agreement.

Berry and Martinez will share joint legal custody of Maceo, as well as physical custody.

The agreement also indicates that the Catwoman actress will pay for Maceo's tuition, school uniforms and school supplies as long as he is in private school, $8,000 to Martinez per month as child support as well as "4.3 percent of any income she receives above $2,000,000." Berry will also be responsible for the cost of Maceo's extracurricular activities, including soccer, which is specifically named in the documents.

E! News has reached out to each party for comment, and though Berry's reps have not replied yet, Martinez's legal team provided the following statement: "The public documents filed in the matter should speak for themselves. The parties wanted more clarity in regards to Maceo's schedule and each of their respective time with their son. The Judgment was reached in mediation with the parties and their counsel."