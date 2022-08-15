Van Hunt Honors "Wonderful, Loving, Funny" Halle Berry in Heartfelt Birthday Message

Watch : Halle Berry Shows Off New Short Hairdo With Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry is feeling all the birthday love from her boyfriend Van Hunt.

On Aug. 14, the musician, 52, shared a video montage of the Bruised actress alongside a sweet message in honor of her 56th birthday.

"hi, baby," Van captioned the Instagram post. "it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops, and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. i love you with everything i got."

The montage included several pictures and videos of Halle, including a goofy one of her sporting a mustache.

The Oscar-winning actress reciprocated the love under her boyfriend's post, writing, "thank you my sweetheart. i love you more than words can express- you are my person, that's a FACT ! you are real silly for that freddie prince mustache pic tho !!!"

Van and Halle went public with their romance in Sept. 2020. At the time, she shared a photo of herself wearing a newsboy cap along with a T-shirt, which read, "Van Hunt" on the front.