Britney Spears Introduces New Puppy After Sam Asghari Breakup

Watch : Sam Asghari Breaks Silence Amid Britney Spears Split

Britney Spears is having a slumber party with a new furry friend.

The pop superstar showed off her new dog on Aug. 23, sharing a video of herself playing with the all-white puppy while lounging in bed.

In the clip, the tiny pooch adorably sniffs at Britney's feet before wandering up to her face. The footage then cuts to the pup playing with a baby pacifier.

"Introducing Snow … the new edition [sic] to the family," Britney wrote on Instagram. "It's her world and we just live in it."

Her post comes a week after news broke that the 41-year-old had broken up with Sam Asghari after a little more than a year of marriage. In divorce documents filed by Sam, 29, and obtained by E! News, the actor listed their date of separation as July 28 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," Sam wrote on his Instagram Story shortly after the filing. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."