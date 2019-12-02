This is a birthday post about a girl named Lucky.

Britney Spearsturns 38 today! To celebrate, her boyfriend Sam Asghari shared a hilarious throwback video from one of their date nights, and it's the ultimate shout out to his girlfriend's iconic music.

On Monday, the actor shared a video of him and his love skating with her song "Break The Ice" playing in the background. He hilariously falls on the rink and joked about the flub in his caption. "We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE," he wrote. "There's a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you're my princess. Biggest Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears My Ass still hurts from falling and breaking the ice. you get it?"

The 25-year-old also gushed over the Princess of Pop on his Instagram Story by posting a shot of the couple holding hands and smiling. He simply captioned it, "To my princess" accompanied by the crown and red heart emojis.