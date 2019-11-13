Only Jennifer Aniston Could Make Walking Her Dog Look This Chic

Girl's best friend!

Jennifer Aniston just proved she's the most stylish dog walker ever in her latest Instagram snap. The Morning Show actress, who joined the social media platform last month, shared a chic post with her pup Clyde on Wednesday afternoon.

"Girl's best friend... bring Clyde to work day," Aniston captioned two photos, one of which shows her walking Clyde in what appears to be sunny California.

Aniston also shared a selfie with Clyde during their day out together. For the outing with her pal Clyde, Aniston donned a pretty floral mini dress, nude heels, sunglasses and Jennifer Meyer hoop earrings.

And fans are clearly loving the post, because it already has over 2 million "likes" on Instagram in an hour. The social media post has also received some love from Aniston's ex, Justin Theroux, who left a sweet comment after seeing Aniston's pictures.

"Clydeooooo!!!" Theroux wrote, adding the paw print and heart emojis.