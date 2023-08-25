How Billy Ray Cyrus Repaired His Achy Breaky Heart With Firerose

Watch : Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms Engagement to Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus no longer has an achy breaky heart.

The country singer, who turned 62 on Aug. 25, previously admitted he was in a "bad" place after he split from ex-wife Tish Cyrus after almost 30 years of marriage. But Cyrus has found love again with Firerose.

While the father of six—son Christopher, 30, with Kristin Luckey, then he adopted Tish's kids Brandi, 34, and Trace, 33, and they had Miley, 30, Braison, 28, and Noah, 22, together—first connected with Firerose musically, his friendship with the 34-year-old Australian singer blossomed into a romance after his divorce was finalized in April 2022.

"When we began sharing the music," Cyrus told People, "it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn't know could exist."

The couple got engaged after several months of dating, though they didn't confirm the happy news until November of last year. "Happiness is everything," they wrote in a joint Instagram post.