Joey Graziadei Named Star of The Bachelor Season 28

Joey Graziadei is ready to serve for his match point.
The tennis pro from Collegeville, Penn., was announced as the lead of The Bachelor season 28 on Aug. 21. The big reveal came during the live After the Final Rose special for Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette just after viewers watched as Joey was left heartbroken when she chose Dotun Olubeko as her final rose recipient.
Joey, 27, quickly became a fan favorite after the season began, thanks to his easygoing nature, chemistry with Charity (including their record-breaking four-minute-and-twenty-five-second-long kiss) and his compelling family backstory: Joey's parents got divorced after his father came out as gay when he was a child.
"I want love, bad," a devastated Joey said after Charity broke up with him in the finale. "I would just ask the universe, 'When, when is it going to happen for me?'"
Well, he got his answer when host Jesse Palmer announced Joey would, in fact, be the next Bachelor, with his season set to air in early 2024.
After the announcement was made, Joey called the moment "surreal," but shared he was ready to find his "person," saying, "All I can ask for them is to be themselves."
And one lucky lady in the studio audience found out she was going to be one of the women set to date Joey during his season.
A few fun facts to know about Joey, per his bio on ABC.com, include that he is an avid star-gazer, he's a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan and he's recently become obsessed with golf and country music, the latter of which bodes well for the inevitable surprise music guest that will undoubtedly appear during a one-on-one date during his season.
As for what he's looking for in a partner? "A life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors," a release from ABC stated. "He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life."
But, before Joey's journey kicks off, Bachelor Nation can look forward to season nine of Bachelor in Paradise and the first installment of The Golden Bachelor, which will center on 71-year-old widower Gerry Turner's second chance at love. Both shows will premiere Sept. 28 on ABC.
The Bachelor season 28 will premiere in 2024 on ABC.