Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Encouraging Message After Jason Tartick Breakup

While life hasn't been exactly rosy for Kaitlyn Bristowe as of late, she's still hopeful for the future.

Nearly two weeks after she announced the end of her engagement to Jason Tartick, the former Bachelorette gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into what her day to day has been like recently with a photo diary. And as she reminded them in her Aug. 17 post, "Not to spoil the ending for you. But you're going to be ok."

The photo series showed Kaitlyn experiencing ups and downs, with her sharing one snap of her smiling and another of her letting the tears flow. Other slides featured moments like her visiting a psychic and holding a bouquet of bright flowers while another included a quote from poet Yung Pueblo.

"It is only heavy because you are deciding over and over again to carry it," the message read. "Embrace change, loosen up your sense of identity, let yourself walk a new path. You do not have to ignore or erase the past, you just have to wholeheartedly embrace the present and move on."