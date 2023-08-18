Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Encouraging Message After Jason Tartick Breakup

While life hasn't been exactly rosy for Kaitlyn Bristowe as of late, she's still hopeful for the future.
Nearly two weeks after she announced the end of her engagement to Jason Tartick, the former Bachelorette gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into what her day to day has been like recently with a photo diary. And as she reminded them in her Aug. 17 post, "Not to spoil the ending for you. But you're going to be ok."
The photo series showed Kaitlyn experiencing ups and downs, with her sharing one snap of her smiling and another of her letting the tears flow. Other slides featured moments like her visiting a psychic and holding a bouquet of bright flowers while another included a quote from poet Yung Pueblo.
"It is only heavy because you are deciding over and over again to carry it," the message read. "Embrace change, loosen up your sense of identity, let yourself walk a new path. You do not have to ignore or erase the past, you just have to wholeheartedly embrace the present and move on."
This isn't the first time Kaitlyn has indicated how she's doing since the split. Earlier this month, she reflected on navigating the breakup in the public eye.
"We have all these followers who we've let in, and we've invited them into our lives, and our relationship, and our home, and what we're doing morning, afternoon, night," Kaitlyn said on the Aug. 8 episode of her Off the Vine podcast. "It's become part of business but also I feel I'm supposed to entertain. I love using my phone to entertain. But now I've gotten to this point where something like going through a breakup, it's a loss. It's grief. You're going through the thought of losing somebody. All of these big emotions. And now these people are on the other end of this phone expecting you to share it with them while you're going through it."
Jason has shared his feelings as well. "I will forever be grateful for this beautiful person that was brought into my life," the Trading Secrets podcast host, who was formerly a contestant on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, wrote on Instagram Aug. 6. "Beyond heart broken. Please be kind as we go through our individual journeys to heal."
The post came shortly after he and Kaitlyn—who appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor before handing out the roses and getting engaged to now-ex Shawn Booth on the Bachelorette—announced their decision to go their separate ways after four years together. However, the pair have made it clear they'll always hold a place for each other in their hearts.
"Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us," they wrote in a joint Instagram statement. "We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It's heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."
