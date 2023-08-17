Sam Asghari Breaks Silence on Britney Spears Divorce

Watch : Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Break Up

Sam Asghari is sharing his prerogative after filing for divorce from Britney Spears.

One day after the Family Business actor filed paperwork to legally separate from the Grammy winner after 14 months of marriage, he spoke out about their split.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," Sam wrote on Instagram Story Aug. 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

He continued, "S--t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful."

As for Britney, she had yet comment on the breakup publicly.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed the split to NBC News on Aug. 16, noting that the separation is "best for Britney."

Sam filed paperwork to officially end the marriage just hours after the breakup reports surfaced on Aug. 16, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split in a filing obtained by E! News.