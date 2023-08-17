Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Reacts to Sister Britney’s Breakup From Sam Asghari

Watch : Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Break Up

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's split was on her sister's radar.

Shortly after news broke that the couple had called it quits after 14 months of marriage, Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears subtly reacted to the split, with the Zoey 101 alum "liking" an Instagram post about the breakup.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed the couple went their separate ways to NBC News Aug. 16, noting, "They're separated and it's best for Britney." Shortly thereafter, the Black Monday actor filed paperwork to legally separate from the "Radar" singer, according to multiple outlets.

In the document, per TMZ, Sam listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Additionally, the outlet reported that Sam is asking for the Grammy winner to pay spousal support and attorneys fees, but his filing stated that he "has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party."