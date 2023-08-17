Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Message Amid Sam Asghari Breakup

Watch : Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir Has a Release Date

Britney Spears is ready to roar after her split from husband Sam Asghari.

Hours after multiple outlets reported that the singer and her husband are parting ways after about 14 months of marriage, Britney took to Instagram to share a different life update.

"Buying a horse soon !!!" she wrote in her return to social media Aug. 16. "So many options it's kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can't make up my mind !!!"

Her mysterious message continued, "Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!"

Britney, 41, also shared a photo of herself, dressed in a yellow bikini top and black denim shorts, while riding a horse on the beach.

Earlier in the day, a source familiar with the situation confirmed her and Sam's separation to NBC News, adding, "It's best for Britney."

The actor—whose next project is Grand Death Lotto—filed for divorce from the pop star the same day, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for breakup and listing their date of separation as July 28, 2023.