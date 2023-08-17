Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Message Amid Sam Asghari Breakup

Britney Spears returned to social media after news broke that she and husband Sam Asghari are divorcing following one year of marriage.

Watch: Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir Has a Release Date

Britney Spears is ready to roar after her split from husband Sam Asghari.

Hours after multiple outlets reported that the singer and her husband are parting ways after about 14 months of marriage, Britney took to Instagram to share a different life update. 

"Buying a horse soon !!!" she wrote in her return to social media Aug. 16. "So many options it's kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can't make up my mind !!!"

Her mysterious message continued, "Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!"

Britney, 41, also shared a photo of herself, dressed in a yellow bikini top and black denim shorts, while riding a horse on the beach.

Earlier in the day, a source familiar with the situation confirmed her and Sam's separation to NBC News, adding, "It's best for Britney."

The actor—whose next project is Grand Death Lottofiled for divorce from the pop star the same day, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for breakup and listing their date of separation as July 28, 2023.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding: See Every Pic

The couple was the subject of breakup rumors in March, after they were both seen sans rings. However, Sam's rep, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, cleared up the rumblings at the time, telling E! News that they were not having marital issues. 

In fact, the rep went on to explain the only reason Sam took his ring off was because of a work shoot. 

"First day filming," Sam captioned an on set selfie March 20. "But for which project? Stayed tuned." 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The pair first met in 2016 on the set of Britney's "Slumber Party" music video, before becoming engaged in September 2021 and tying the knot in June 2022 after five years together.

The small, star-studded ceremony included guests like Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Madonna and Donatella Versace, who also designed the "Toxic" singer's wedding dress. As for her bling? Britney's engagement ring featured a four-carat diamond in a platinum setting, with the word "Lioness"—Sam's nickname for her—engraved on the band.

The nuptials marked Britney's third trip down the aisle as she was wed to childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004 before marrying Kevin Federline—with whom she shares sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16—later that year. The two divorced in 2007.

Instagram / Britney Spears

At the time of their engagement, a source close to Sam told E! News that marriage was always in the cards for he and the "Gimme More" artist, especially as her 13-year conservatorship was coming to an end. 

"Things are evidently becoming better for Britney with her conservatorship and she's never felt this liberated in all aspects of her life," the insider shared. "The closer she gets to freedom, the closer she is to seeing all of her dreams become an actual reality. Marrying Sam is high on that list and loving him the way she wants, how she wants, on her own terms. Sam also understands how close they are to being out of the woods, and it's definitely motivating him to think big."

Her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, and Sam celebrated the milestone with a message on social media: "History was made today. Britney is Free!"

For a look back at Britney and Sam's relationship, keep reading:

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Love at First Sight

Britney Spears met Sam Asghari on the set of her super sexy "Slumber Party" music video, which dropped in November 2016. Onscreen chemistry? Check! About five months after filming, they began dating, making joint appearances at places like NBA games and on social media.

Snapchat
Her Special Someone

Britney wished her fans a very Merry Christmas from her cozy spot in bed next to Sam. 

Instagram
Kiss Me at Midnight

The lovebirds rang in 2017 by each other's side, and Brit-Brit couldn't help but share this adorable snapshot in celebration of New Year's Eve. 

Instagram
Puppy Love

Britney and Sam are huge fans of Snapchat, especially the puppy dog filter!

Arun Nevader/Getty Images
No. 1 Fans

In March 2017, the couple supported Sam's sister as she walked in a show at Los Angeles Fashion Week. 

Instagram
In the 'Bu

Sunny Malibu has never looked better thanks to these two!

Instagram
Fitness Fanatics

Britney celebrated her main man's birthday with a picturesque hike. 

Instagram
Happy Couple

The personal trainer supported Britney backstage at one of her Las Vegas shows in March 2017. 

Instagram
All Dressed Up

The pair got close for a photo opp ahead of Britney's Sin City performance. 

Instagram
Jet-Setters

In June 2017, Sam surprised Britney by flying to Japan for some sightseeing between concerts. 

Instagram
Happiest Place on Earth

Sam tagged along with Britney and her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, as they enjoyed a day at Disneyland.

Instagram
L-O-V-E

"So in love with this puppy @samasghari," Britney captioned the photo. 

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD
Putting On the Ritz

The lovebirds stepped out for a good cause at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards

Instagram
Date Night

"Having the best time with my other half," Britney wrote alongside this photo of the pair in June 2018.
 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Red Carpet Ready

Britney and Sam made a rare public appearance at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere.

Sam Asghari/Instagram
Up, Up and Away

"Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration," Britney captioned a photo of the duo flying to Hawaii amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. 

Instagram / Sam Asghari
By Her Side

Following the February 2021 release of "Framing Britney Spears," Sam released a personal statement: "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Instagram
Unbreakable Bond

In February 2021, a source close to the pop star offered rare insight into their shared private life. 

"Sam is very good to Britney and she's crazy about him," the insider told E! News. "She loves when they get to travel together and take a romantic vacation... They work out together and both are very into staying fit and taking care of their bodies. They love watching movies together and hanging out at home. But Britney also loves going out to dinner, especially for sushi."

Instagram / Britney Spears
Say I Do

The lovebirds get attended Asghari's best friend's wedding in April 2021. Due to what a source described as "restrictions" involving the pandemic and her dad, Jamie Spears, an insider told E! News she "finally had an opportunity to get out and she took it."

Instagram
#FreeBritney

Ahead of his girlfriend's bombshell court testimony in June 2021, Sam shared his support for the social media movement calling for an end to her years-long conservatorship. 

Instagram
Hope For the Future

During the June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney testified to wanting what she described as the "real deal," marriage and a baby. According to the singer, the conservatorship prevents her from creating the future she wants. 

She told the judge, "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."

Instagram
Stronger Than Yesterday

As Britney continued to make positive strides in her conservatorship battle, a source close to Sam indicated a proposal was just over the horizon.

"Engagement has always been in the cards for Sam and Britney, without question," the insider shared with E! News in September. "It's the direction their relationship has been heading for nearly two years now. It's always a discussion and it's not a question of if, it's when."

The source explained further, "Things are evidently becoming better for Britney with her conservatorship and she's never felt this liberated in all aspects of her life. The closer she gets to freedom, the closer she is to seeing all of her dreams become an actual reality. Marrying Sam is high on that list and loving him the way she wants, how she wants, on her own terms."

Instagram
She Said Yes!

On Sept. 12, 2021, the music superstar announced her engagement. In a video shared to Instagram, Brit showed off her bling as Sam asked, "Look at that! Do you like it?" "Yes!" she told him. 

Instagram
Paradise

"Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much," Britney captioned a photo of the couple on a romantic getaway in March 2022. "… I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!"

Instagram
Oh baby, baby!

On April 11, 2022 the Princess of Pop announced on Instagram that she and Sam had a baby on the way, writing, "I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly !!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby." The following month, Sam announced with the "deepest sadness" that they'd lost their "miracle baby early in the pregnancy."

Instagram
Husband & Wife

Britney and Sam tied the knot in Los Angeles on June 9, 2022.

Instagram / Britney Spears
Sam's 29th Birthday

For her husband's 29th birthday, the singer shared a tribute to him on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday!!! I love you so much and hope you get all your birthday wishes and more!!!"

