Jennifer Lopez's Birthday Tribute to Husband Ben Affleck Will Have Fans Feelin' So Good

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Teases New Song Inspired by Ben Affleck Wedding

When it comes to sending birthday tributes, Jennifer Lopez knows how to do it well.

And recently, she celebrated her husband Ben Affleck turning 51 by giving fans a glimpse inside their life together. Taking to Instagram Aug. 15, the actress posted a video of the couple singing along to Sam Cooke's "(What A) Wonderful World" in their car.

"Dear Ben … Happy Birthday," J.Lo captioned the clip. "I love you!"

The milestone comes just a few weeks after Jennifer celebrated a birthday, turning 54 on July 24. The Oscar winner marked the Hustlers star's big day with a party attended by their nearest and dearest.

"Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends," Jennifer wrote in a July 31 edition of her On the JLo newsletter. "All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!! I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life's journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with."