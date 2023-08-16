Jennifer Lopez's Birthday Tribute to Husband Ben Affleck Will Have Fans Feelin' So Good

When it comes to sending birthday tributes, Jennifer Lopez knows how to do it well.
And recently, she celebrated her husband Ben Affleck turning 51 by giving fans a glimpse inside their life together. Taking to Instagram Aug. 15, the actress posted a video of the couple singing along to Sam Cooke's "(What A) Wonderful World" in their car.
"Dear Ben … Happy Birthday," J.Lo captioned the clip. "I love you!"
The milestone comes just a few weeks after Jennifer celebrated a birthday, turning 54 on July 24. The Oscar winner marked the Hustlers star's big day with a party attended by their nearest and dearest.
"Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends," Jennifer wrote in a July 31 edition of her On the JLo newsletter. "All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!! I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life's journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with."
In fact, the pair have had a lot of milestones lately. Earlier that month, Jennifer—who shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony—and Ben—who co-parents kids Violet, 17; Seraphina, 14; and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—celebrated the first anniversary of their Las Vegas nuptials (the duo later said "I do" a second time with a grand wedding at his Georgia estate).
In addition to marking the occasion with a dinner date with her husband, Jennifer teased her song "Midnight Trip to Vegas" from her upcoming album This Is Me…Now (a follow-up to her 2002 album This Is Me…Then) in which she sings about their private ceremony.
The singer had also described their Sin City wedding shortly after they became husband and wife.
"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more," Jennifer—who was first engaged to Ben in the early aughts before they split and then rekindled their love nearly two decades later—wrote in a July 2022 version of her newsletter. "Best night of our lives."