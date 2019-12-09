Nobody rides harder for you than your fans—and Jennifer Lopez knows it.

During a flight from New York to Los Angeles, a J.Lo stan if there ever was one, made a special request to celebrate the 50-year-old's Golden Globes nomination.

The star is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture category for her role as Ramona in Hustlers.

Culture writer for MEL Magazine, Joseph Longo, and self-titled "JLo's Backup Dancer," tweeted this morning that "in honor of JLO's #GoldenGlobes nomination this morning, I WILL make sure everyone watches Hustlers on this flight."

In a second tweet, Longo urged the airline to let him make an announcement because "there are definitely Oscar voters on this NY to LA flight."

The viral tweet even got some attention from the queen herself.

"This is amazing!!!!!!! You can be my backup dancer any day. THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT! @josephlongo_ @JetBlue," tweeted the Hustlers star.