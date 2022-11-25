Jennifer Lopez Reveals New Album on the Way With 20-Year Transformation Video

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album With EPIC Reveal!

She's still Jenny from the Block.

On the 20th anniversary of her album This Is Me...Then, Jennifer Lopez surprised fans by announcing the name of her upcoming album titled This Is Me...Now on Nov. 25.

The singer shared a short clip of herself from her 2002 album cover where she takes off her beanie as it morphs into a new image of herself now. The end of the video also includes a short moment of Jennifer singing.

This is J.Lo's first album in nearly a decade following 2014's A.K.A. She said in an interview earlier this month with Vogue that her new record signals "kind of a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist."

"People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with—but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong," she explained. "There's a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I'm at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it."