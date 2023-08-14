Travis Barker's New Tattoo Proves Time Flies With Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker has added a not-so-small thing to his massive tattoo collection.
The Blink-182 drummer shared a photo of himself getting the words "Time Flies" inked on his right wrist on Aug. 13. The design—drawn up by celebrity tattoo artist CIV—appeared to be a nod to how Travis' wife Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he's expecting a baby boy, helped him overcome his fear of flying more than a decade after being involved in a deadly plane crash.
As the 47-year-old explained in a Threads post July 12, "Just flew for the 30th time since my plane crash. Wouldn't be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing love of my amazing wife. I love you @kourtneykardash."
In 2008, Travis was critically injured when a private jet he was on crashed during take-off in South Carolina. Four people died in the tragedy, with Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein—the only other survivor in the crash—passing away from an accidental drug overdose the following year.
"The closer I was to it, it felt like I was closer to the bad stuff than I am to the good stuff," he recalled of the incident in a May 2021 interview with Men's Health. "That haunted me for a long time. And as long as I was closer to that than this good stuff, I was always thinking about that. Now it's been so many years, it's getting easier for me. There are days where I'll wake up and never think about it."
The musician went on his first flight since the fatal crash in August 2021, flying from California to Mexico with Kourtney and her family. At the time, a source close to Travis told E! News that the feat was "something he's wanted to do and to overcome."
"Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this," the insider added. "His life has completely changed since he has been with Kourtney and he feels ready to do anything. She's helped him overcome this fear and he feels like he can do anything with her by his side. He has been wanting to fly for awhile and he felt like finally the time was right."
