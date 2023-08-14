Travis Barker's New Tattoo Proves Time Flies With Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian

Watch : Travis Barker Thanks "AMAZING WIFE" Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker has added a not-so-small thing to his massive tattoo collection.

The Blink-182 drummer shared a photo of himself getting the words "Time Flies" inked on his right wrist on Aug. 13. The design—drawn up by celebrity tattoo artist CIV—appeared to be a nod to how Travis' wife Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he's expecting a baby boy, helped him overcome his fear of flying more than a decade after being involved in a deadly plane crash.

As the 47-year-old explained in a Threads post July 12, "Just flew for the 30th time since my plane crash. Wouldn't be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing love of my amazing wife. I love you @kourtneykardash."

In 2008, Travis was critically injured when a private jet he was on crashed during take-off in South Carolina. Four people died in the tragedy, with Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein—the only other survivor in the crash—passing away from an accidental drug overdose the following year.