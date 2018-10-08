This love story just got a bit more magical.

As Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner continue to celebrate their engagement, the Hollywood couple decided to mark their love story with brand-new matching tattoos.

As documented on Mr. K's Instagram page, the pair chose to tattoo the Toy Story quote "To Infinity And Beyond" across their wrists over the weekend.

"@joejonas @sophiet #toinfinityandbeyond," the tattoo artist shared on Instagram from Bang Bang Tattoos in New York City. "#joejonas #sophieturner #mrktattoo."

Joe would also share a similar picture on his Instagram Stories over the weekend while giving credit to the man who made it all possible.