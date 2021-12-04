Travis Barker Claps Back at Critic Who Says His Tattoos Are "Ridiculous"

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Family Getaway

No ragrets here!

Travis Barker has gotten dozens of tattoos in his 46 years of life, covering almost every part of his body in the process. The drummer has portraits of family members, quotes and even fiancée Kourtney Kardashian's lips painted on his skin.

And though the tattoos may seem trivial to the average onlooker, he wrote in his 2015 memoir Can I Say, "They're all memories... They're all experiences I went through."

Even so, one person recently wrote in a since-deleted comment on his Instagram, "The tattoos really look ridiculous, Travis. When you get older, you are going to regret it."

The criticism rolled off Travis' back, with the Blink-182 rocker clapping back, "When I'm older I'm probably gonna hang out with other badass tattooed dudes and generally look awesome. What are you gonna do when you just look like every other old person?"

TikTok star Dustin Tyler added, "Every tattoo is a time stamp, love it," to which Travis replied with an infinity emoji.