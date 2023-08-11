Kate Middleton and Prince William Get Special New Titles From King Charles III

Watch : Prince George Is Almost as Tall as Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expanding their royal roles yet again.

Nearly a year after they were dubbed the Princess and Prince of Wales by King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal couple have been given additional titles after a reshuffling of military appointments within the family, according to The Telegraph, citing the Buckingham Palace.

Kate has been appointed the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby. Meanwhile, William has been named Colonel-in-Chief, The Mercian Regiment; Colonel-in-Chief, The Army Air Corps; and Royal Honorary Air Commodore, RAF Valley, where he previously spent three years as a search and rescue pilot.

In becoming the new Royal Honorary Air Commodore for RAF Coningsby, Kate lands her first senior role for the Royal Air Force (RAF). However, the title also holds a special connection to her grandfather, Captain Peter Middleton, who flew alongside Queen Elizabeth's late husband Prince Philip during a two-month aerial tour of South America in 1962, according to The Telegraph.