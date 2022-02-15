Prince Andrew Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuit With Virginia Giuffre

"It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years," the letter filed with the court continued. "Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."

This past January, amid the ongoing lawsuit, Queen Elizabeth II stripped her son of his military affiliations and royal patronages.

Reps for Prince Andrew and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment.