Brody Jenner and Fiancée Tia Blanco Welcome First Baby

There's a new princess of Malibu!

Brody Jenner and his fiancée Tia Blanco welcomed their first child—a baby girl named Honey Raye Jenner—on July 29, the couple shared on Instagram.

"Momma and baby are in perfect health," they wrote in a joint post Aug. 10. "We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."

Along with the birth announcement, The Hills alum and the surfer also shared a 12-minute YouTube video documenting their parenthood journey, including Tia's pregnancy as well as her at-home water birth.

"To be totally honest here, I didn't really know if I could have kids," Brody, 39, said in the clip. "Going into this relationship, Tia was the absolute perfect person. She is my better half. She is the most incredible women I've ever met in my entire life, and I think the universe sort of does things the way it's supposed to. She was the perfect person for me."

He continued, "She's the right one. I know that with all my heart."