Brody Jenner and Fiancée Tia Blanco Welcome First Baby

There's a new princess of Malibu!
Brody Jenner and his fiancée Tia Blanco welcomed their first child—a baby girl named Honey Raye Jenner—on July 29, the couple shared on Instagram.
"Momma and baby are in perfect health," they wrote in a joint post Aug. 10. "We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."
Along with the birth announcement, The Hills alum and the surfer also shared a 12-minute YouTube video documenting their parenthood journey, including Tia's pregnancy as well as her at-home water birth.
"To be totally honest here, I didn't really know if I could have kids," Brody, 39, said in the clip. "Going into this relationship, Tia was the absolute perfect person. She is my better half. She is the most incredible women I've ever met in my entire life, and I think the universe sort of does things the way it's supposed to. She was the perfect person for me."
He continued, "She's the right one. I know that with all my heart."
Brody and Tia, 26, started dating last year and "got pregnant very fast," according to the reality star. Just five months after announcing Tia's pregnancy, the pair got engaged when Brody popped the question at their baby shower in June.
"What I'm most excited about is doing things differently than my father did," shared Brody, who is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson. "He wasn't really around for me growing up."
He added, "Tia and I are absolutely thrilled. She's going to be the best mom and, hopefully, I can just be the absolute best father and be there for all these incredible events in her life."
And Tia has no doubt Brody will thrive being a girl dad. As she told E! News back in March, "He is everything I dreamed of as a little girl growing up when I would think of my dream man."
"He's supporting, kind and loving and we share a lot of the same interests and passions in life," Tia said of Brody. "I think a lot of our beliefs and what we want is very aligned. Our lifestyles are very aligned. We just have a really good time together. He's also my best friend."
Prior to his relationship with Tia, Brody dated Kaitlynn Carter for five years before breaking up in 2019. (The former couple had an intimate Indonesian wedding in 2018, but were never legally married.)
Kaitlynn is now engaged to Kristopher Brock, with whom she shares 22-month-old son Rowan Carter and 5-month-old daughter Willow Riven.