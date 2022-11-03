Surfer Tia Blanco Shares Rare Look Inside Her "Inseparable" Romance With Brody Jenner

Tiarah "Tia" Blanco's romance is making waves for all the right reasons.
As the professional surfer continues spending quality time with boyfriend Brody Jenner, the JOLYN designer is providing a glimpse into what makes this relationship so swell.
"We kept our relationship pretty private at the beginning," Tia told E! News in an exclusive interview. "But we're both just so in love and it just happened naturally to share the fun things that we do and this exciting time in our life together."
Whether enjoying tropical vacations in the summer or celebrating their 6-month anniversary in October, both Tia and Brody have begun posting more about their relationship on social media. But some dates may just be too special to share online.
"The first date we had, we met on a beautiful island," Tia shared. "We went straight to this amazing waterfall and we're both such earth people so it was just the most beautiful setting. Then we went surfing and to a nice dinner. I don't really know what else a girl could ask for?"
When they're not catching waves—or feelings—for one another, both Brody and Tia don't hesitate to support each other's projects.
"We both are very busy that we've been inseparable," she explained. "He takes me along on his work jobs and for me, he's actually come to a couple of my events to support me."
And one project that Tia is extra proud of is the debut of the JOLYN x Tiarah: Yoga Essentials collection.
For the past several months, the athlete has been designing and finalizing 11 essential items that are sure to make great gifts for the holiday season.
"I really wanted to create a line that really made women feel more empowered and strong," she said. "We created some really functional silhouettes combined with feminine colors to showcase strong feminine energy."
And whether you find yourself running errands or practicing yoga, Tia has a few stand-out pieces that she personally can't live without, including the skinny leggings.
"From the material—it's so soft and weightless—to the little details that I added, it's just my go-to," she said. "The sports bra is my next go-to because I feel we didn't sacrifice style when we were designing it and it just makes me feel very feminine and empowered."
Shop the whole collection online now.