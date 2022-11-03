Surfer Tia Blanco Shares Rare Look Inside Her "Inseparable" Romance With Brody Jenner

Watch : Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events

Tiarah "Tia" Blanco's romance is making waves for all the right reasons.

As the professional surfer continues spending quality time with boyfriend Brody Jenner, the JOLYN designer is providing a glimpse into what makes this relationship so swell.

"We kept our relationship pretty private at the beginning," Tia told E! News in an exclusive interview. "But we're both just so in love and it just happened naturally to share the fun things that we do and this exciting time in our life together."

Whether enjoying tropical vacations in the summer or celebrating their 6-month anniversary in October, both Tia and Brody have begun posting more about their relationship on social media. But some dates may just be too special to share online.

"The first date we had, we met on a beautiful island," Tia shared. "We went straight to this amazing waterfall and we're both such earth people so it was just the most beautiful setting. Then we went surfing and to a nice dinner. I don't really know what else a girl could ask for?"